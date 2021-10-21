New Nissan Magnite XV Executive Variant Launch Soon – Details Leak

Currently, the XV trim of Nissan Magnite starts at a price of Rs 6.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the NA petrol manual variant

Nissan will be launching a new trim called XV Executive of Magnite soon. This new variant will be slotted in between XL and XV and would cost a premium of Rs 52,000 over the former. For the additional amount, buyers get plenty of new features at their disposal.

The addition of a new variant will provide more options for consumers to consider. It is very well known that the subcompact UV segment is by far the most competitive space in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

New Nissan Magnite XV Executive – Feature Additions

On the outside, this new variant of the subcompact SUV gets 16-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels and silver-coloured side cladding on the door. Inside the cabin, it is comforted with the presence of a rear seat armrest with cup holders, 60:40 split seat, driver seat height adjustment, front seats back pockets and ISOFIX mounts.

More importantly, the XV Executive trim gets a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display which is laced with Android Auto, in-built navigation, wired/wireless mirror link and video play. For enhanced convenience during parking, Nissan has equipped this trim with a rear parking camera as well. Rest of the features are carried over from the XL trim.

Other Features, Engine Specs

Other creature comforts on offer include a Multi-function Steering Wheel, power-adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry, power boot, rear window wiper and defogger, etc. Safety features on offer include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and power door locks.

Magnite is powered with two petrol engine options- a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre unit and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. The former delivers an output of 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 99 bhp and 160 Nm (152 MN in AT) of peak torque. The naturally aspirated unit is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox whereas the turbocharged unit comes with the option of either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

The subcompact crossover is based on the same platform as Renault Kiger and is currently priced between Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom). As of now, it is offered in five trims, XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O). Magnite competes against a host of other sub-4 metre UVs such as Kiger, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue to name a few.

Magnite is responsible for bringing a fresh breath of life to the Japanese carmaker as the crossover has been raking a decent monthly sales volume. With the launch of this new variant, Nissan would be hoping for added sales this festive season.