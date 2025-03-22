New Nissan SUV Spied Testing – Based On Duster?

In Brazil, the second-generation Renault Duster is currently on sale, offered with a 1.3-litre turbo and a 1.6-litre NA petrol engine option

Nissan will be introducing two new SUVs in Brazil, one of which is confirmed to be the new-gen Kicks. There was speculation that the second SUV could be the Magnite. However, latest spy shots reveal that Nissan’s second SUV for Brazil could actually be the Nissan version of the new-gen Renault Duster. Let’s explore some of the available evidence and possibilities.

Duster Nissan version – What to expect?

Nissan’s version of the new-gen Duster will have a distinctive front fascia, likely featuring the signature V-Motion grille design. Other key features could include sharper lighting elements in place of the Y-shaped LED DRLs seen with the new-gen Duster. Nissan’s version of the Duster will also be getting a distinctive bumper design. However, the heavily camouflaged test vehicle does not reveal any of the finer details.

In Nissan’s lineup for Brazil, the rebadged Duster will be positioned below the new-gen Kicks. It will be slightly smaller than the new Kicks, although both SUVs will cater to the compact SUV segment. The new-gen Kicks was introduced in 2024 and is currently available only for the North American market. It is 4,366 mm long. Brazil will be getting the new-gen Kicks later this year. Production has already commenced at the company’s plant in Resende, Rio de Janeiro. Ahead of its launch, Nissan Kicks has received an impressive 5-star safety rating in Latin NCAP crash tests.

Talking about Nissan’s version of the Duster, the SUV will be manufactured at the same facility in Resende. In 2023, Nissan had announced an investment of R$2.8 billion for the Resende facility. The possibility of Nissan’s version of the Duster is supported by the statement given by Guy Rodriguez, the President of Nissan Latin America. He had said that Nissan’s second SUV for Brazil will be an entirely new model that is not available anywhere in the world.

Duster Nissan version – Powertrain options

Nissan’s version of Duster could get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Across global markets, the new-gen Duster is offered with multiple powertrain options. These include a 140 PS, 1.6-litre petrol strong hybrid, a 130 PS 1.2-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid, a 100 PS 1.0-litre petrol-LPG bi-fuel option and a 150-170 PS 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. Duster (under Dacia) will also be getting an e-4WD variant that will have a rear-axle-mounted electric motor. A 4×4 LPG version of the Duster is also being developed.

Nissan’s second SUV for Brazil will be exported to more than 20 Latin American countries. This also supports the case for Nissan’s version of the Duster. Nissan will need a well-rounded product for these markets, something that can be fulfilled with the rebadged version of the new-gen Duster.

In India, the new-gen Renault Duster is expected to debut in 2026. Petrol and LPG engine options seem most relevant for the Indian market. Renault Duster will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.