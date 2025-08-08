New Nissan SUV Spied Testing In India – Duster Based Creta Rival

Nissan’s new C-segment SUV will be built at the same facility near Chennai that will produce the new-generation Renault Duster

As part of its portfolio expansion plans, Nissan will be launching multiple new products by 2027. One of these will be a compact SUV based on the new-gen Renault Duster. Last year, Nissan had released a teaser of its upcoming Creta-rivalling SUV. And now, a test mule has been spotted for the first time by automotive enthusiast Anoop Raveendran. Let’s check out the details.

Nissan Duster-Based SUV – What to expect?

Overall profile of Nissan’s upcoming compact SUV closely resembles the design seen in last year’s teasers. The test vehicle wears heavy camouflage, but the outlines can be seen. As compared to the new-gen Duster, the Nissan version will have a distinctive front and rear.

Some of the key features include sharp LED headlamps and DRLs, a full-width LED strip and chrome trims on the grille. One can notice a faint outline of the C-shaped elements on the bumper, as was seen in the teasers. The SUV has an upright nose and a sculpted design for the bonnet.

Side profile gets squared wheel arches, flared cladding and a rugged design for the alloy wheels. Other highlights include ORVMs with integrated turn signals and conventional outside door handles. Similar to the new-gen Duster, the Nissan version has the rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar.

The SUV comes equipped with roof rails for added utility. Key highlights at the rear include a shark fin antenna, roof spoiler, a raked windshield, high mounted brake lights and rugged bumper. Nissan’s new compact SUV is expected to get sporty tail lamps, although the exact design is not clear due to the camouflage.

Interiors, equipment list

Inside, Nissan’s new C-segment SUV will borrow most of the features from new-gen Duster. It could get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A premium sound system is likely. Other expected features include automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, USB-C ports, rear AC vents and soft-touch materials.

Safety kit could have features such as 6-airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors and camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. Top variants are likely to get an ADAS suite. It could include features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep/departure assist, traffic sign recognition, driver attention alert, blind spot monitoring and 360° multiview camera.

Performance

Engine options for Nissan’s new compact SUV are likely to be the same, as available with new-gen Renault Duster. Options for India could be different, as compared to overseas locations. Across global markets, one of the options is a 1.0-litre petrol-LPG bi-fuel engine that generates 100 PS. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol with a 48v mild-hybrid setup generates 130 PS. Also on offer is a 1.6-litre strong hybrid, featuring two electric motors, with power output at 140 PS.

New-gen Duster and its Nissan derivative are likely to start with petrol engines in India. They will be getting hybrid options at a later date. Nissan will also be offering CNG option in collaboration with RTO-approved third party retrofit providers.

Nissan’s new compact SUV will be launched in 2026, after the new-gen Duster. It will be followed by a 7-seater version in 2027. This will be based on the Renault Bigster / Boreal. According to Nissan India MD Saurabh Vatsa, the 7-seater model will not be a mere rebadging exercise. It will be a very distinct offering, one that is engineered for genuine 7-seat practicality.