New Nissan X-Trail At Rs 29.5 Lakh – Here’s How

Nissan launched the X-Trail in India as its flagship model, expanding its portfolio above Magnite, which was the company’s sole offering at the time. X-Trail was launched for a price tag of Rs 49.92 lakh (Ex-sh) in August 2024. Today, you can buy a brand new Nissan X-Trail with Rs 20.5 lakh off, but there’s a twist in this story. Let’s take a closer look.

New Nissan X-Trail At Rs 29 Lakh

X-Trail has had a fan following in India in the past. Nissan aimed to bank on this as they launched new X-Trail in the country for a price tag of Rs 49.92 lakh (Ex-sh). Nissan was not expecting a massive volume with X-Trail and was launched in limited numbers. This also marked Nissan’s return to vehicle imports into India as GT-R was discontinued.

Today, you can buy a brand new Nissan X-Trail with no registration history for just Rs 29.5 lakh. This proves to be around Rs 20.5 lakh less than the Rs 49.92 lakh launch price (Ex-sh). The twist, however, is that this pricing is not from Nissan India’s official channels.

Instead, it is renowned pre-owned luxury car reseller, Big Boy Toyz, that is offering a brand new Nissan X-Trail for Rs 29.5 lakh, which has no history of prior registrations. There seem to be only two units left in Big Boy Toyz’ inventory (1 Black and 1 White). Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Chidambara Rao who brought this to our notice.

We drove the Nissan X-Trail last year at the national media drive held in Gurgaon, Haryana. X-Trail is a very impressive SUV, but the price was quite a stretch at Rs 49.92 lakh (Ex-sh). However, Rs 29.5 lakh certainly is a killer price tag for a Nissan X-Trail in India, which can be registered at any RTO across any state of your choice.

Only 150 units imported

Nissan X-Trail is also called Rogue in markets like the USA and is a global product. Nissan India launched X-Trail in the country in limited numbers via CBU route. 150 units to be precise. It was launched to show Nissan’s commitment to Indian market, but the one launched in India was not the top-spec variant and missed quite a few key features.

That said, Nissan Z sportscar with a 400bhp V6 engine or the full-size Armada SUV would have been better candidates if the goal was to import 150 units to show commitment to the market. Indian buyers would have gone gaga over these products. X-Trail certainly is a great contender if Nissan India considers local assembly of this SUV for a lower price tag. Or import the top-spec variant once Indian Government brings down import duties.