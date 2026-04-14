New Nissan X-Trail Hybrid, Juke EV Unveiled At 2026 Vision Event

Nissan has revealed new Juke EV and X-Trail hybrid SUVs at its 2026 Vision global business outlook event. These models highlight the company’s continued push towards electrification, with a mix of fully electric and hybrid offerings for global markets. Both SUVs represent the next generation of their respective lineups, with focus on updated design, improved tech and electrified powertrains.

Third Generation Nissan Juke EV

The next-generation Juke enters its third generation and will be produced at Nissan’s Sunderland plant in the UK. It is scheduled to go on sale in Europe around Spring 2027. New Juke EV is based on the CMF-EV platform, which also underpins Leaf EV.

In terms of design, it gets a bold and unconventional look with a blacked-out bonnet and roof, split headlamp setup, sculpted body panels and flush-type door handles integrated into the C-pillars. Body cladding and unique alloy wheel designs further enhance its crossover styling. Interior details have not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to share elements with Leaf, including a modern digital interface and connected features.

Battery and powertrain details are yet to be officially confirmed. Juke EV is likely to offer multiple battery options similar to Leaf, potentially including 52 kWh and 75 kWh packs, with a claimed range of up to around 600 km (WLTP). The setup is expected to use a front-mounted electric motor.

Juke EV will also support Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, allowing it to feed power back to the grid when required. Nissan will continue selling the current hybrid version of Juke alongside the new EV.

New Nissan X-Trail Hybrid

Alongside Juke EV, Nissan also showcased the next-generation X-Trail, which will feature the brand’s latest e-POWER hybrid technology. It will be offered in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. In terms of design, new X-Trail gets a refreshed exterior with updated headlamps, signature V-Motion grille, large glass areas and a more upright stance. Rear design includes new LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper.

Inside, the SUV gets an upgraded cabin with enhanced connectivity and safety features. Highlights include Nissan Connect with Google built-in, 3D Around View Monitor and improved ProPilot Assist system. Safety kit includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD and traction control.

The e-POWER system uses a petrol engine to generate electricity, while the wheels are driven by electric motors. This setup delivers an EV-like driving experience without the need for external charging. A dual-motor AWD configuration is also expected, although details are yet to be confirmed.

Electrification Strategy

With Juke EV and X-Trail hybrid, Nissan is continuing to expand its electrified portfolio across key markets. While Juke targets the compact EV space in Europe, X-Trail offers a hybrid solution for buyers not ready to switch to full EVs. Both models underline Nissan’s approach of offering multiple electrification options, depending on market requirements and customer preferences.