New Oben Electric Bike Teased Ahead Of 30th April Launch

Oben Electric is expanding its Rorr portfolio in the recent past to offer a wide range of electric motorcycles to a wider audience. The Rorr model now has three versions – Rorr EZ, Rorr Sigma and the flagship Rorr. Now, Oben Electric is set to launch its fourth electric motorcycle in the Indian market.

This electric motorcycle has been teased for the very first time, ahead of its official announced launch date of 30th April 2026. The name of this upcoming motorcycle is yet to be revealed. At this point in time, it is unclear whether this upcoming electric bike will fall in Rorr family or an all new sub-brand altogether.

New Oben Electric Bike Teased

Currently, Oben Electric has three models in its portfolio – Rorr EZ, Rorr Sigma and Rorr. There seems to be a fourth vehicle to be launched soon under the Rorr family or under its own sub brand. As seen in the teaser, Oben will launch it on 30th April, 2026 and it is being teased under the theme of ‘Unleash The Bold’.

Where design is concerned, new Oben electric bike teased does not resemble any of the current Oben bikes. It features a new, modern and futuristic fascia, which is almost robotic in appearance. It has a circular projector LED headlight and a wide single-piece LED DRL on top. It has to be noted that current Oben Rorr models have circular headlights with a neo-retro appeal.

As per Oben Electric, this new upcoming electric motorcycle is a machine built for control, precision and riding expression. Once launched, upcoming Oben motorcycle could unlock a new design direction for the brand.

What to expect?

Currently, Oben motorcycles are known for their LFP battery chemistry used in their cells and the same can make its way into this upcoming Oben bike. We can expect it to come with Oben’s 8 year or 80,000 km warranty, Oben Plug fast charging, unified braking system, theft alert, USB ports, storage, find my, geofencing and more.

In terms of powertrains, Oben’s current portfolio tops out at 4.4 kWh in capacity, promising range up to 187 km on a single charge, and it offers a top speed of 100 km/h. 0-40 km/h sprint comes up in just 3 seconds and charging time is around 2 hours. This is possible with an 8 kW motor driving rear wheel via a belt drive. More details will be unveiled at launch on 30th April, 2026.