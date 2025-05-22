New Oben O100 Platform Announced – To Take On Splendor Class 100cc Bikes

With its new indigenous platform, Oben aims to offer a practical electric alternative to the widely used 100cc commuter motorcycles

Bengaluru-based Oben Electric, specializing in electric motorcycles, is now looking to target the high-volume commuter bike segment. To make it work, Oben has developed an entirely new electric motorcycle platform named O100. The plan is to launch well-equipped electric bikes priced under Rs 1 lakh, making them suitable for the commuter segment. Let’s check out the details.

Oben Electric new O100 platform

Oben has used a modular architecture for its new indigenous O100 platform. This will allow Oben to launch multiple variants to suit varying user requirements. Choices for buyers will come in the form of varied battery pack sizes and the number of features on offer. Performance aspects may remain largely the same for all variants since the new O100 platform will cater to the commuter segment.

For its new electric motorcycles, Oben Electric will be using proprietary LFP battery technology. One of the company’s USPs is in-house development and manufacturing. Most of the components such as vehicle control units, electric motors and chargers are developed in-house. This approach reduces dependency on external suppliers and allows the company to experiment and innovate in a seamless manner. Oben Electric claims to have more than 25 patents across various in-house developed components and technologies.

More details about Oben Electric’s new O100 platform are expected to be revealed in the near future. The first product based on the O100 platform is expected to be launched in the second half of 2025. Oben is also working on expanding its market presence across major cities as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. There are plans to launch more than 100 new showrooms by the end of this year.

India’s entry-level commuter motorcycle segment currently contributes around 30% to overall two-wheeler sales in the country. That’s a big chunk, generating sales in millions of units every year. The 100cc motorcycle segment is currently dominated by Hero MotoCorp with products like Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe. Other popular options in this space include Honda Shine 100 and Bajaj Platina 100. Oben Electric’s new affordable electric motorcycles will have to be really good to take on these bestsellers.

Oben Electric – Current offerings

As of now, Oben Electric offers the Rorr and Rorr EZ electric motorcycles. These are based on the company’s first platform – ARX. Oben Rorr is equipped with a 4.4 kWh battery pack, offering an IDC range of 187 km. It has a top speed of 100 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3 seconds. Oben Rorr has a peak power output of 8 kW. The electric bike offers advanced safety features such as a driver alert system and geo-fencing-based theft protection. Oben Rorr is available at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh.

A more affordable option is the Rorr EZ, starting at Rs 89,999 for the 2.6 kWh battery pack variant. Rorr EZ variants with the 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh battery packs are priced at Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh, respectively. Performance aspects are largely the same as the Rorr electric motorcycle.