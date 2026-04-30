HomeBike NewsNew Oben Rorr Evo Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 99,999 - Introductory

New Oben Rorr Evo Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 99,999 – Introductory

Sagar Patel
Sagar Patel
New Oben Rorr Evo
New Oben Rorr Evo

Oben Electric has launched their new Rorr Evo electric motorcycle in India, introducing it at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-sh) for the first 10,000 customers. Post this initial phase, prices will increase to Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-sh). With this aggressive pricing, Oben is clearly targeting the mass-market electric motorcycle space. It shares parts and features with their existing Oben Rorr EZ Sigma electric motorcycle.

Performance, Battery & Charging

Rorr Evo is positioned as a performance-oriented electric bike with practical usability. It delivers a top speed of 110 km/h and can accelerate from 0–40 km/h in just 3 seconds, making it one of the quicker options in its segment.

New Oben Rorr Evo
New Oben Rorr Evo

Power comes from a 3.4 kWh LFP battery pack, paired with a motor producing 9 kW peak power and 250 Nm torque at the wheel. The company claims an IDC range of 180 km, which should translate to over 100 kms real-world range for daily commuting.

Charging time is rated at 90 minutes for 0–80%, which is competitive for this segment. The battery also gets IP67 rating, while the motor is IP68 rated, enhancing durability in varied conditions. Oben is also offering an 8-year battery warranty, which adds to long-term ownership confidence.

New Oben Rorr Evo
New Oben Rorr Evo

Hardware & Practicality

Oben Rorr Evo uses a chain drive system, which is relatively uncommon in electric motorcycles and may appeal to traditional riders. Suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.

New Oben Rorr Evo
New Oben Rorr Evo

The bike offers 200 mm ground clearance, making it suitable for Indian road conditions. It also gets a long seat design, aimed at improving comfort for both rider and pillion. In terms of practicality, Rorr Evo offers 4-litre tank storage and 6-litre under-seat storage, which is useful for daily use.

Features & Tech

Feature list is quite extensive for the price point. Rorr Evo gets a projector LED headlamp with DRL, full LED lighting system and a 5-inch colour TFT display. It offers 4 riding modes – including Eco, City and performance-oriented modes – along with additional features like reverse mode and range optimisation functions. Connected tech includes:

New Oben Rorr Evo
New Oben Rorr Evo

– Navigation
– Call, text and music alerts
– Ride statistics and history
– Live tracking (Find My Rorr)
– Remote diagnostics

Safety and convenience features include geo-fencing, theft protection, remote immobilisation, fall alert and driver alert system (DAS). Braking duties are handled by dual disc brakes with unified braking system.

New Oben Rorr Evo
New Oben Rorr Evo

Design & Positioning

Rorr Evo continues with a sporty streetfighter design, with sharp body panels and multiple colour options including red, blue, white and black. With a kerb weight of 140 kg, it remains relatively manageable for urban riders.

Commenting on the launch, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric, said: “Electric motorcycling in India is entering a new phase, where riders are no longer evaluating electric vehicles as alternatives, but as motorcycles in their own right. Rorr EVO is built on that belief. It is a no-compromise product designed to prove that electric can match and exceed the full spectrum of real-world riding, not selectively, but completely. Rorr EVO is built to make that shift tangible on the road.”

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