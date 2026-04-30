New Oben Rorr Evo Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 99,999 – Introductory

Oben Electric has launched their new Rorr Evo electric motorcycle in India, introducing it at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-sh) for the first 10,000 customers. Post this initial phase, prices will increase to Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-sh). With this aggressive pricing, Oben is clearly targeting the mass-market electric motorcycle space. It shares parts and features with their existing Oben Rorr EZ Sigma electric motorcycle.

Performance, Battery & Charging

Rorr Evo is positioned as a performance-oriented electric bike with practical usability. It delivers a top speed of 110 km/h and can accelerate from 0–40 km/h in just 3 seconds, making it one of the quicker options in its segment.

Power comes from a 3.4 kWh LFP battery pack, paired with a motor producing 9 kW peak power and 250 Nm torque at the wheel. The company claims an IDC range of 180 km, which should translate to over 100 kms real-world range for daily commuting.

Charging time is rated at 90 minutes for 0–80%, which is competitive for this segment. The battery also gets IP67 rating, while the motor is IP68 rated, enhancing durability in varied conditions. Oben is also offering an 8-year battery warranty, which adds to long-term ownership confidence.

Hardware & Practicality

Oben Rorr Evo uses a chain drive system, which is relatively uncommon in electric motorcycles and may appeal to traditional riders. Suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.

The bike offers 200 mm ground clearance, making it suitable for Indian road conditions. It also gets a long seat design, aimed at improving comfort for both rider and pillion. In terms of practicality, Rorr Evo offers 4-litre tank storage and 6-litre under-seat storage, which is useful for daily use.

Features & Tech

Feature list is quite extensive for the price point. Rorr Evo gets a projector LED headlamp with DRL, full LED lighting system and a 5-inch colour TFT display. It offers 4 riding modes – including Eco, City and performance-oriented modes – along with additional features like reverse mode and range optimisation functions. Connected tech includes:

– Navigation

– Call, text and music alerts

– Ride statistics and history

– Live tracking (Find My Rorr)

– Remote diagnostics

Safety and convenience features include geo-fencing, theft protection, remote immobilisation, fall alert and driver alert system (DAS). Braking duties are handled by dual disc brakes with unified braking system.

Design & Positioning

Rorr Evo continues with a sporty streetfighter design, with sharp body panels and multiple colour options including red, blue, white and black. With a kerb weight of 140 kg, it remains relatively manageable for urban riders.

Commenting on the launch, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric, said: “Electric motorcycling in India is entering a new phase, where riders are no longer evaluating electric vehicles as alternatives, but as motorcycles in their own right. Rorr EVO is built on that belief. It is a no-compromise product designed to prove that electric can match and exceed the full spectrum of real-world riding, not selectively, but completely. Rorr EVO is built to make that shift tangible on the road.”