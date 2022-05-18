New Odysse V2 Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 75k – 150 Km Range

Odysse is planning to expand to a network of 100 dealerships across the country by end of this year

The rapid push toward electric mobility, especially in the two-wheeler segment has resulted in a surge of brands in the EV space. Mumbai-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer- Odysse, has launched two new scooters in the country namely V2 and V2+.

These new electric scooters have been priced at Rs 75,000 and Rs 97,500 (both prices ex-showroom) respectively. Prior to the latest launch, Odysse had four models under its portfolio including E2go, Hawk+, Racer and Evoqis. The company intends to expand its range by rolling two more models at the end of this year.

Odysse V2, V2+ Electric Scooters – Features

Odysse has equipped these scooters with dual IP 67-rated water-resistant battery packs that can offer an uninterrupted range of 150km on a single charge. As per claims made by the EV manufacturing startup, the new waterproof motor and battery have significantly improved performance and durability of their electric vehicles as well as helped reduce repair and maintenance during times of rain.

Customers can choose from six colour options including Black, peach, white, pista, red and blue. Apart from the colour palette, Odysse is also offering features like LED lighting, large under-seat storage, an anti-theft lock and passive battery cooling among others. The electric scooters roll on 12-inch alloy wheels upfront. Stopping power is achieved from disc brakes at both ends.

Odysse Electric Scooter Styling

As far as styling goes, both V2 and V2+ have adopted a simple and minimalistic approach to their design. This includes a rectangular LED headlight mounted on the front apron and flanked by LED indicators. A thin LED stripe has been added to the front of the handlebar which acts as a DRL. It gets a flat floorboard which might be very useful for mounting luggage between the rider’s legs.

Other highlights include a flat single-piece seat, rectangular rearview mirrors, a single-piece grab rail and a rectangular backrest for the pillion. The only difference in V2 and V2+ is the option of a removable battery pack available in the latter only. Apart from Ahmedabad, Odysse has also commenced manufacturing operations in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Plans for Odysse

Odysse is planning to have 100 dealerships across the country by end of this year. The startup is also working on its own IoT platform, which will be launched soon. This will connect all of their vehicles and improve overall user experience.

The most popular model in Odysse’s current lineup is Evoqis which is available at a price of Rs 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The fully-faired motorcycle is powered by a 3kW electric motor that returns a top speed of 80 kmph while it claims to accelerate from 0-50kmph in 4.2 seconds. The battery is good enough to return a maximum range of 100km on a single charge.