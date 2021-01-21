New Okinawa Electric Scooter Called Dual – Launch Price Rs 59k

Okinawa Dual is a cutomisable B2B low-speed electric two-wheeler for wide-ranging applications

Okinawa has introduced a customisable B2B Electric two-wheeler, Okinawa Dual. The product is designed to boost ‘services on wheels’ with its optimised dual loading capacity. Thus making a fret choice to deliver heavy items, including cylinders. Also, it’s designed for daily ecommerce deliveries, and more.

The B2B Okinawa Dual electric two-wheeler is available at a price of Rs 58,998. Its product proposition lays in transforming the delivery sector and improve business efficiency for end users. Given its usability, Okinawa Dual can be customised as per customer business needs.

Its largest loading capacity makes it ideal for last-mile logistics. Dual loading capacity means one can load on the front and rear. The possibilities are endless – heavy hardware equipment, water cans, groceries, medicines, cold storage, etc. Okinawahas also designed customized accessories. They include Delivery Box, Stackable Crates, Cold storage boxes for medicines, Cylinder carrier, Lab on wheels, etc

Okinawa Dual colour choices

Okinawa Dual is available in two colours – Fire Red and Sunshine Yellow. Its sturdy build comes from a 70 percent metal body. 92 percent localization has already been attained at Okinawa.

This number should be at 100 percent by April 2021. Okinawa Dual gets power from a 250 Watt electric motor. Top speed is pegged at 25 kmph. Being a low speed unit means one doesn’t require a registration or driver’s license to use it.

Kerb weight is listed at 75 kgs. It features a front disc brake, and rear drum-brake. The 48W 55Ah detachable battery can be charged up to 80 percent in 1.5 hours. Full charge takes about 4-5 hours.

Ride range is pegged at 130 km range on a single charge. The Li-ion battery pack facilitates fast charging. A prerequisite for B2B use. Comfort features include Remote on function, Side footrest, Hard Mat design, etc. Utility features include phone holder, charging port, water bottle carrier, etc.

Okinawa Dual for personal use

Okinawa Dual for personal use features an additional push-type pillion. It runs on a lower 48V 28Ah battery that can be charged 80 percent in 45 minutes. Full charge takes 2-3 hours. Ride range is stated as 60 kms in single charge. 3-years warranty is available on the battery. And 3-years or 30,000 kms (whichever is earlier) warranty on powertrain.

Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, “With the rise of ecommerce and last-mile deliveries fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency. Moreover, switching to electric vehicles is the environmentally positive change that individuals and businesses aim to pledge today.

With our new electric two wheeler – Okinawa Dual, we aim to electrify last mile delivery for businesses in India. Marking our entry into the B2B EV segment, Dual is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. We are certainly optimistic to capture a significant share in the market within the next two years.”