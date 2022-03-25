New Okinawa Electric Scooter OKHI 90 Launch Price Rs 1.02 L – 160 Kms Range

Feature rich Okhi-90 high performance electric scooter launched with wide tyres, and a large seat

Okinawa Autotech is the second largest electric two wheeler brand in India, as per retail sales Feb 2022. They have now launched a new electric scooter – OKHI 90. The manufacturer says it is designed to meet varied needs of city dwellers.

New Okinawa OKHI 90 Features

Okhi 90 electric scooter gets 16″ aluminium alloy wheels that improve overall riding experience over diverse road conditions. The tyres are wider, and offer better grip compared to other electric scooters. Its stance is suited as a long-distance two-wheeler.

Okinawa Okhi 90 LED headlight design is inspired by the brand logo. Headlight features a sensitive light sensor for improved visibility in dim conditions, night riding, and driving in low-light conditions.

Okhi-90’s knob-style automatic keyless start makes for a quick and easy start. Features include in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB-port, luggage box light, geo-fencing, secure parking, and more. Rider alerts include battery info, speed alerts, calls and notifications, as well as insurance and maintenance reminders.

Eco and Sports mode – Okhi 90 Range

Okinawa Connect App is feature rich, and improves ownership experience. Find My Scooter function helps locate the scooter. One can immobilise the e-scooter in case of theft. You can also check driver score tracking and monitoring data. Finished in gloss, colour options range Glossy Wine Red, Glossy Pearl White, Glossy Ash Grey, and Glossy Jewellery Blue.

The high-performance Okinawa Okhi-90 e-scooter gets power from a centrally mounted 3800-watt motor. Owners can choose from 2 ride modes, and accelerate from 0 to 90 kmph in 10 seconds. In Eco mode, one can reach speeds of 55-60 km/h with ease. In Sports mode, one can accelerate to 85-90 km/h. The bike uses a fast charging removable 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery and fast charging. Okinawa says the scooter can go 160 kms on a single charge.

Okinawa Okhi-90 Prices

Price points vary depending on FAME II and State subsidy. Okinawa Okhi-90 Prices are listed at Rs 1,21,866. With application of FAME II and state subsidy price is as follows – Rs 1,03,866 in Delhi, Rs 1,03,866 in Maharashtra, Rs 1,01,866 in Gujarat, Rs 1,14,866 in Rajasthan, and Rs 1,16,866 in Orissa. Okinawa Autotech offers a 3-year warranty on battery of OKHI 90.

Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Co-founder, Okinawa Autotech, stated, “We are ecstatic and incredibly proud to be bringing the OKHI-90 to the Indian market after almost 1.8 yrs of research and development. The Okinawa OKHI-90 has the potential to completely transform the user’s perception of electric two-wheelers. The scooter not only goes a notch up with its par excellence performance but is also designed to be the ideal two-wheeler that customers demand in today’s world.

We have combined the power of cutting-edge technology, which is exclusively conceived for urban commuting, with an exceptionally durable frame to make OKHI-90 ‘The Responsible Choice’. On-the-go high performance, quick charge capabilities and immense battery capacity have been provided to cater to the evolving needs of customers as EV adoption picks up rapidly in India.”