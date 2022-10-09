New Ola Electric Scooter Under Rs 80k – Launch On 22nd Oct

With a lower price tag, Ola sub Rs 80K scooter is likely to get fewer features in contrast with Ola S1 electric scooter

Ola Electric is one of the highest-selling premium e-scooters. India being one of the largest 2W markets in the world, electric revolution has not taken a back seat at all. In fact, 2W EVs are ramping up at a constant pace. While Indian Government has a hand in that growth owing to the FAME II subsidies that nudged people towards EVs.

Even though the Government has extended the FAME II Scheme till 31st March 2024, 2W EV manufacturers should take a step towards affordable products. With Hero Vida and Honda likely to come to this arena soon, competition will intensify considerably. Products that come out victorious are likely to be inexpensive ones.

Ola Sub Rs 80K e-Scooter

With S1, which was launched on August 15th, Ola offered most of its flagship-worthy features with a Rs. 99,999 product. With ever-growing competition, Ola seems to announce a sub Rs. 80,000 electric scooter on Diwali.

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, took to social media to announce the launch date – set for 22nd Oct. He expresses his excitement by saying that “Planned something BIG for our launch event this month!” He further stated that he “Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years”.

Our Diwali event will be on 22nd Oct. One of the biggest announcements ever from Ola. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/389ntUnsDe — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 8, 2022

Ola is aiming to launch one of the most affordable premium electric scooters in the country. And the pricing for that electric scooter is likely to fall below Rs 80K. Aggarwal didn’t impart further details pertaining to this new “BIG” launch. Whatever it is, will take electric scooter sales further, according to Ola Electric.

What To Expect?

With lower cost, lower specs and lower features are immediately evident. Since this new product costs less than Ola S1 electric scooter, one can expect less features too. S1 already packs fewer features in contrast with S1 Pro. This upcoming product is likely to reflect a similar strategy and take on existing competition like Ather, Simple, Okinawa, TVS, Chetak and current segment leader Hero Electric and the likes, along with upcoming Hero Vida and Honda electric scooters.

Ola S1 deliveries started from September 7th across the country. It packs a 3 kWh battery pack worth of juice. This is smaller than S1 Pro’s battery pack which has 4 kWh worth of juice in it. Even with a smaller battery Ola S1 promises 141 km of range from a single charge. Motor is the same as S1 Pro and is pretty much up there with other premium electric scooters.

Ola sub Rs 80K electric scooter may get similar specifications as S1 or slightly lower, owing to its lower price tag. Ola will divulge further details at their event this month. But, speculations revolving around the product suggest similar specs as Ola S1, with fewer features along with it due to the lower price tag of Rs 80K.