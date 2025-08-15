New Ola S1 Pro Sport Details Leak – India’s 1st ADAS Scooter

Ola S1 Pro Sport has multiple USPs such as instant torque, advanced tech features, ADAS, street-focused suspension and sporty styling

Ola has faced challenges, but greater efforts are being put into making a comeback. One of the focus areas is to introduce cutting-edge products that are ahead of rival offerings. A relevant example is the leaked details of Ola S1 Pro Sport, which offers a multitude of best-in-class and segment-first features. Let’s check out the finer details.

Ola S1 Pro Sport – Styling and features, ADAS

As compared to Ola’s existing range, the S1 Pro Sport has a more dynamic presence. It has distinctive features such as street aesthetic fairing and vertical racing stripes. At the rear, the scooter has sporty split grab rails. With its bold, expressive design, Ola S1 Pro Sport instantly gets one’s attention. It is likely to establish a strong connection with enthusiasts who are looking for something truly unique and exciting.

Most important update is ADAS, which makes the Ola S1 Pro Sport the first-of-its-kind in India, something that the company had teased in the past and has been working on in the background. The ADAS setup is distinct from that of cars and focuses on improving ride experience in urban environments. For example, users get real-time alerts to ensure safe urban rides.

Ola S1 Pro Sport also gets a dashcam (front camera), which can serve multiple purposes. It can be used to record the journey, which in turn can serve as evidence in case of any untoward incidents. Such recording can be a huge help in police reports and court cases. It can also be used as proof to support insurance claims. The dashcam can also work for vlogging needs, something that the company is likely to actively advertise.

With the use of specially designed fairing, Ola S1 Pro Sport might achieve better aerodynamic performance. The panels also improve stability and increase down force. One can expect optimal range with every charge, as lightweight materials have been used. For example, the front fender and the grab handle are made from tough, yet lightweight carbon fibre material. Other distinctive features include refreshed rear-view mirrors and new seat cover, swing arm cover, floormat and body decals.

Focus on homegrown components – India Inside

Ola S1 Pro Sport focuses on using a high level of local content. This is necessary at a time when supply of critical parts and raw materials has been impacted due to geo-political factors. In this context, one can notice that Ola S1 Pro Sport is using a new, Made in India 13kW (17.43 bhp) Ferrite electric motor. This reduces the dependency on imported rare earth magnets, which are currently in short supply.

Ola S1 Pro Sport also has its in-house MoveOS and battery systems. Localization ensures that customers don’t have to face delays in delivery or getting replacement parts. The scooter has improved front and rear suspension for better ride and handling. Ola S1 Pro Sport also gets a new rear alloy wheel and broader rear tire. Other key features include a 7-inch TFT touchscreen, brake-by-wire with ABS, traction control with modes, motor sounds and adaptive boost.

Striking performance

Ola S1 Pro Sport utilizes a 5.2 kWh battery pack, which connects to a 13-kW motor (17.43 bhp). IDC certified range is 320 km. Top speed is rated at 141 km/h and 0 to 40 km/h can be achieved in just 2.1 seconds. With seat height of 791 mm, users can expect better control and handling. The scooter offers 34 litres of underseat storage.

Other features include navigation, access to call and SMS notifications, call accept/reject controls, USB port and take me home lights. Ola S1 Pro Sport also has tow/tamper alert, fall detection, position lamp, parking brake lever, hill hold, music controls and auto indicators.