New Piaggio Ape Electrik Range Launch Price Rs 3.3 Lakh – Up to 236 Km Range

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, has expanded its electric three-wheeler lineup in India with the launch of two new models – the Ape E-City Ultra and Ape E-City FX Maxx. These next-gen electric passenger vehicles mark a significant upgrade in Piaggio’s Ape Electrik range, focusing on performance, range, and sustainable last-mile mobility.

Ape E-City Ultra: Class-Leading Range and Performance

The all-new Ape E-City Ultra headlines the launch with a segment-best certified range of 236 km, 9.55 kW peak power, and 45 Nm torque, making it a strong contender in the growing EV three-wheeler market. It also offers 28% gradeability, a Climb Assist Mode, and a fast-charging 10.2 kWh LFP battery with a 3 kW charger. Ape E-City Ultra is priced from Rs 3.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The vehicle is built on a robust metal body frame and comes with intelligent telematics, live tracking, geo-fencing, and a digital speedometer showing key data like SOC, DTE, and system alerts. A generous 5-year/2,25,000 km warranty further ensures peace of mind for buyers.

Ape E-City FX Maxx: Enhanced Power, Better Battery Tech

Meanwhile, the Ape E-City FX Maxx receives a major upgrade too. It now offers a certified range of 174 km, 7.4 kW peak power, and 30 Nm torque. It features an 8.0 kWh battery using prismatic cell technology, which provides better battery longevity and efficiency.

Smart energy monitoring ensures reduced degradation over time, while the 19% gradeability and improved torque make it a practical and efficient city ride. Ape E-City FX Maxx is priced from Rs 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models will be available across Piaggio dealerships in India.

Leadership Speaks

Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “India is undergoing a major shift towards electric mobility, and three-wheelers are leading this transformation on the ground. We believe EVs are an opportunity to reshape urban transport and improve livelihoods. New Apé E-City Ultra and Apé E-City FX Maxx are being built with these realities in mind. They deliver what the Indian customer needs: best in class range, low battery degradation, strong performance, and minimal operating costs. These vehicles are enablers of economic mobility. As the Pioneers of EVs in the three-wheeler space, Piaggio is proud to support India’s net-zero vision with smart, future-ready solutions that can scale across cities and small towns alike. Our focus is not only on innovation but also on contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

Mr. Amit Sagar, Executive Vice President CV Domestic Business and Retail Finance, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “The electric passenger three-wheeler segment is evolving quickly, with customers increasingly seeking vehicles that offer longer range, reliable battery life, and lower running costs. The Apé E-City Ultra and the Apé E-City FX Maxx have been developed keeping these needs at the centre. With a certified range up to 236 km, strong power delivery, and industry-best battery technology with minimal degradation, these vehicles are built for daily use in demanding city conditions. The vehicles also come with superior warranty of 5 years/2,25,000 km, providing added assurance. We are confident that these products will support the user’s livelihood due to its low charging costs, reduced maintenance, and higher uptime, making them a smart choice for profitable and sustainable mobility.”

With these new launches, Piaggio continues to strengthen its leadership in the electric three-wheeler space, offering Indian customers reliable, high-tech, and future-proof urban mobility solutions.