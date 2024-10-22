New Pulsar N125 Vs Raider, Xtreme 125R, Super Splendor, Shine, SP125

With its distinctive, sporty profile and best-in-segment power-to-weight ratio, Pulsar N125 can be a big challenge for rivals

As part of its plans to continually strengthen the stronghold of the Pulsar range, Bajaj has introduced the all-new Pulsar N125. Prices start at Rs 94,707, making it one of the affordable options in the 125cc segment. To understand its potential, here’s a comparison between Pulsar N125 vs. Hero Xtreme 125R vs. TVS Raider vs. Hero Glamour vs. Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG vs. Super Splendor vs. Pulsar 125 vs. Honda Shine vs. Honda SP125.

Pulsar N125 Vs. Rivals – Styling and features

As first impressions matter, Bajaj has done a good job in terms of the bike’s design and styling. While rivals like TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R too have a sporty profile, Pulsar N125 stands out with its sharp looks and exclusive colour choices.

Specially tantalizing is the Ebony black – Purple Fury colour option. This dual-tone shade is available with the LED Disc Bluetooth variant. Some of the key highlights of Pulsar N125 include its sharp panels and tank shrouds, edgy headlamp design, chunky suspension covers, split seats and an underbelly exhaust.

Pulsar N125 Vs. Rivals – Performance

While the visuals get one hooked, Pulsar N125 takes a lead in performance aspects as well. The bike has a 124.58 cc engine that delivers 12 PS. This is the same as the Pulsar NS125 and higher than other rivals. Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider deliver 11.4 PS and 11.38 PS, respectively. Pulsar 125 generates 11.8 PS. Torque output of Pulsar N125 is 11 Nm, which is more than Xtreme 125R (10.5 Nm), but slightly lower than Raider that produces 11.2 Nm. TVS Raider has the highest torque output among all 125cc motorcycles.

Bajaj is claiming the Pulsar N125 to have the fastest-in-segment 0-60 kmph acceleration. One of the key factors making it possible is the lightweight profile of Pulsar N125. Coupled with highest power output, it ensures that the bike has the best power-to-weight ratio in the 125cc segment. Pulsar N125 has a kerb weight of 125 kg. In comparison, the primary rivals Raider and Xtreme 125R weigh 122 kg (drum)/123 kg (disc) and 136 kg, respectively.

Pulsar N125 has the highest power-to-weight ratio at 96 PS/ton. The only other bikes in 125cc segment to have power-to-weight ratio greater than 90 PS/ton include TVS Raider (92.5 (disc)/93.3 (drum)), Honda Shine (93 (disc) / 93.9 (drum)) and SP125 (91.5 (disc)/ 92.3 (drum)). These numbers support Bajaj’s claim that Pulsar N125 is designed to dominate urban streets that have chaotic and heavy traffic. Pulsar N125 is also better designed to tackle rough patches. It has best-in-segment ground clearance of 198 mm.

Pulsar N125 Vs. rivals – Pricing

When compared to primary rivals TVS Raider and Xtreme 125R, Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the most accessible bike. Base variant is priced at Rs 94,707, whereas the top variant starts at Rs 98,707. In comparison, TVS Raider base and top variants are priced at Rs 95,439 and Rs 1,03,830, respectively. Hero Xtreme 125R base and top variants are priced at Rs 95,800 and Rs 99,500, respectively.