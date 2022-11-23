New Pulsar P150 First Walkarund – Vs Apache 160, Unicorn, FZ 15, Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer 155 makes 13.41 bhp of power and is the most expensive motorcycle in the list at Rs. 1.3 lakh

For Bajaj, Pulsar 150 is ground zero. This is where Bajaj’s journey towards desirable motorcycles began. One that raised the pulse of Indians and established an entire segment around it. Now that this legend is back as Pulsar P150 in a new avatar by shedding 10 kg in the gym, how much does this affect its rival’s pulse? Let’s take a look.

This is the 3rd generation of Pulsar 150 and is a lot sharper than the second generation. After a decade of changing stickers, Bajaj has finally changed the look of this legend and has revised its features list as well. That said, Pulsar P150 does not resemble the N series of Pulsars which is its premium line.

Pulsar P150 Vs Unicorn Vs FZ 15 Vs Apache 160 Vs Gixxer 155

We now get projector headlights, underbelly exhaust, a monoshock rear suspension, a USB charger and some more. But are these enough to challenge its arch-rival TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and others like Honda Unicorn, Suzuki Gixxer 155 and Yamaha FZ? Take a look at the specs sheet below and see what’s what.

At 15.31 bhp, Apache is the most powerful of the bunch, followed by P150 with 14.29 bhp and FZ is least powerful at 12.2 bhp. Despite its low power figure, Honda Unicorn 160 has the most torque at 14 Nm. Yamaha FZ makes 13.5 Nm, but that figure comes up at just 5,500 RPM. Newly launched Pulsar P150 makes 13.5 Nm at 6,000 RPM. New Pulsar can be seen in the first look walkaround video below, credited to Moto Vlogz.

All motorcycles get a 5-speed gearbox that powers the rear wheel. At 1,352 mm, Pulsar P150 has the longest wheelbase followed by Unicorn and Gixxer at 1,335 mm. Unicorn has highest ground clearance at 187 mm and highest seat height as well, measured at 798 mm. Apache offers 180 mm of ground clearance while others boast of a figure around 160 mm.

Despite Pulsar P150 losing 10 kg of weight, at 140 kg, it is still no match for FZ at 135 kg. Other contenders weigh around 140 kg as well. Pulsar P150 leads the segment with 14L fuel tank while Unicorn and FZ get 13L and Apache and Gixxer get 12L only.

Hardware Components

Owing to its commuter-ish appeal, Unicorn sports the skinniest tyres. Pulsar P150 and Apache RTR 160 sport 90/90-17 at front and 110/80-17 at the rear with top-spec models. That said, flexing their leg muscles, both FZ and Gixxer get 100/80-17 at front and a fat 140/60-17 at the rear. Unicorn is the only one to not offer rear disc brakes even as an option.

Both Gixxer and FZ offer rear disc brakes as standard, while it is optional with Pulsar and Apache. All bikes except Apache sports rear monoshock and all of them sport front telescopic forks. Except for Unicorn, every other motorcycle packs a digital instrument cluster, LED headlight and LED taillight. While Pulsar P150 packs a USB charger, Apache offers ride modes and even connected features.

Pricing is very interesting as Suzuki Gixxer 155 is by far the priciest of this bunch at Rs. 1.3 lakh, followed by TVS Apache RTR 160 2V at up to Rs. 1.25 lakh, Yamaha FZ priced up to Rs. 1.21 lakh, Bajaj Pulsar P150 priced up to Rs. 1.19 lakh and lastly, we have Honda Unicorn 160 priced at 1.04 lakh. Pulsar P150 forms a middle ground as it offers decent features, performance and is decently priced and decently kitted out as well. Will that be enough to recreate the charm of OG Pulsar 150? Might very well be.