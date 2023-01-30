New Pure EV ecoDryft Price Rs 1 L – Most Affordable Electric Motorcycle

Discover the Affordable and Practical ecoDryft Electric Motorcycle – An introduction to Pure EVs commuter bike

Electric Vehicle Two-Wheeler (EV2W) company, PURE EV has launched its ecoDryft electric motorcycle. Inaugural launch price for ecoDryftis Rs 99,999 (ex-Showroom Delhi, inclusive of state subsidy). The Delhi price tag surely does enough to peak customer interest. For starters, amongst competitors, ecoDryft is positioned as the most affordable electric motorcycle in India. In context, most hi-speed forerunners in the electric scooter market cost more than ecoDryft.

Pure EV ecoDryft lists top speed of 75 kmph, on-road range upto 130 kms, and has 3 ride modes. They are – Drive Mode at 45 kmph; Cross Over Mode at 60 kmph; and Thrill Mode at 75 kmph. 3 drive modes for ecoDryft have a significant impact on the speed and range of the motorcycle. In terms of acceleration, riders can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 5 secs. It takes 10 seconds to go from 0-60 kmph. Torque at 60 kmph is stated to be 40 Nm.

Technical Specifications of Pure EV ecoDryft Commuter electric motorcycle

In terms of safety, Pure EV ecoDryft features a AIS 156 certified 3.0 KWH (Li) (NMC Chemistry) battery with smart BMS (Lithium Ion 16S 60V 60A) and Bluetooth connectivity. The motor is powered by a 3 KW motor, and the system is enabled for future firmware upgrades. The system also includes a CAN-based Charger, (60 V 10A CAN Communication) (CC CV Portable), Controller (60 V 3KW Vector Looped), and Instrument Cluster.

Instrument cluster LED display is 17.78 cm. The digital display includes speedometer and odometer readings. With 12 degree gradeability, ecoDryft load bearing capacity as per Pure EV is listed at 140 kgs. Pure EV lists kerb weight at 101 kg, and Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) at 251 kg.

Safety features include anti-theft provision with smart lock. LED IC displays central locking. Convenience features include remote start/starting and key operation. Commuters can rely on regenerative braking. Pillion footrest is provided.

ecoDryft’s practicality as a commuter motorcycle – Ride range and charging

The Indian two wheeler market is dominated by mass market/commuter motorcycles. ecoDryft is positioned as an electric motorcycle for the commuter market. A segment that enjoys maximum 2W sales. ecoDryft is available in 4 colours – Black, Grey, Blue and Red. Customers/ riders needn’t be bothered with range anxiety as the company listed ride range is 85 to 130 kms. Charging time to take care of ride range as per Pure EV stands at 3 hours for 20 – 80 percent, and a good 6 hours to get from 0 – 100 percent.

The modern day electric motorbike is fitted with a LED headlight and taillight. ecoDryft features telescopic dual front suspension, and Coiled Spring Dual rear suspension. Minimum ground clearance (Other than M1) is listed at 200 mm. Dimensions are as follows – Length – 1,870 mm, Width – 760 mm; Height – 1,115 mm,; and wheelbase of 1,235 mm.

Bookings for ecoDryft are now open across PURE EV’s dealerships PAN India. Test drives have been ongoing for 2 months. Delivery of the first batch of vehicles to customers will begin from the 1st week of March. Launch price of Rs 99,999 is exclusive to the state of New Delhi. Pan India ex-showroom launch price is Rs 1,14,999. On-road price will vary based on state level subsidies and RTO fees.

PURE EV’s Vision for ecoDryft – impact on large-scale EV adoption in India

Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and CEO of PURE EV, said, “As 65% of India’s 2W sales come from commuter motorcycles, we believe ecoDryft’s launch can drive large-scale EV adoption.” Pure EV is focused on dealer network expansion across leading Indian cities and towns. This is necessary if the manufacturer is to reach a wider customer base. Exports to countries in South Asia are underway. Plans are afoot to expand into Africa and Middle Eastern markets.

In conclusion, ecoDryft is one of few electric motorcycles available in India. The e2W market here is dominated by electric scooters. With its affordability and technology advancements, ecoDryft is set to add a spark in the electric motorcycle market. PURE EV’s launch marks the company’s commitment to pushing large-scale EV adoption in India and beyond. A path that is already bound by serious EV adoption targets by 2030.