New Renault Boreal SUV Details Out – Dimensions, Boot Space, Ground Clearance

Renault Boreal to Rival Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in India

Renault is gearing up to expand its footprint in both global and Indian markets with the introduction of the new Boreal, a C-segment SUV. Unveiled globally, the Boreal showcases modern design elements inside and out. It will be manufactured at Renault’s Curitiba facility in Brazil and the Bursa plant in Turkey. While the Brazilian plant will cater to Latin American markets, the Turkey plant will serve Europe, Asia, and Africa. Global sales are scheduled to begin by late 2025.

In India, the Boreal is expected to launch sometime in 2026. Although it might carry the Boreal name globally, in India it could be branded under the familiar Duster nameplate, or a derivative of it. Renault has already begun testing the SUV on Indian roads, as spotted in recent spy shots.

Renault Boreal – Dimensions, Exterior, Interior, and Safety

Positioned above the Duster in terms of size, the Boreal is expected to be close in dimensions to the Dacia Bigster. It is likely to measure 4,570mm in length, 1,810mm in width, and 1,710mm in height, with a 2,700mm wheelbase. Boot space stands at 586 liters, expandable to 1,770 liters with the rear seats folded. The SUV will feature 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, aluminum skid plates, and a contrasting black roof.

Inside, the cabin design takes inspiration from the Dacia Bigster, featuring ambient LED mood lighting with 48 colour options. It will offer dual-tone soft-touch upholstery in blue and grey, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, USB-C ports, and ample legroom. A standout feature is the premium Harman Kardon sound system, specially tuned by electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre, offering five immersive sound profiles.

The Boreal will come equipped with dual 10-inch OpenR displays and a Google-native infotainment system, giving users access to Google Maps, Google Assistant, Amazon Music, and Prime Video. Key features also include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, powered front seats, multiple terrain modes, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Renault Boreal – Powertrain Details

At launch in Latin America, the Renault Boreal will be offered with a new-generation 1.3L TCe turbocharged direct-injection engine, available in both petrol and Flex Fuel versions depending on the market. In Brazil, the Flex Fuel variant produces up to 163 hp, while the petrol version delivers 156 hp in Latin America and 138 hp in Turkey. Torque output reaches up to 270 Nm in Latin America and 240 Nm in Turkey, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.26 seconds — among the best in its segment.

This efficient and responsive engine, paired with a Stop & Start system, offers a balance of performance, low fuel consumption, and reduced CO? emissions for everyday driving. Renault also plans to introduce other powertrain and transmission options for Boreal outside of Latin America, reflecting the company’s strategy to tailor offerings to regional needs without compromising on driving experience or efficiency..

Set to be manufactured at Renault’s Chennai plant, the 7-seater Boreal will enter the Indian market in 2026, positioned against popular three-row SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus. Pricing details will be revealed closer to the launch.