New Renault Duster Carpoint Edition Debuts – A Bold, Sporty Makeover

While currently only the renderings are available, Renault Duster Carpoint Edition will go on sale in the coming weeks

Available in international markets, the 3rd-gen Renault Duster has a captivating look and feel. With customizations and body kits, there’s always scope for achieving an even sportier profile. Something similar is evident with the robust tuning package being offered by German car dealer Carpoint.

Renault Duster III Carpoint Edition – Key upgrades

As of now, Carpoint has released only a set of renderings of the upcoming modified Renault Duster. The German dealer has specialization in customizing Renault models. In the past, various other modified versions have been launched by Carpoint. This is probably the first time a tuning kit has been previewed for the new Renault Duster.

Some of the key highlights of this modification project include a custom wrap, a wide body kit, large alloy wheels and a lowering kit. While the stock Renault Duster already has a robust profile, these modifications help achieve an even more dominating road presence. Renault Duster III Carpoint Edition body kit has flared fenders and sleek extensions for the front and rear bumper. The bonnet gets a hood scoop, whereas the door garnish has been updated with sportier elements.

To achieve a more vibrant look and feel, Carpoint has used red accents across the bumpers, hood scoop, fenders and the door garnish. The brake callipers are also done in a red shade. Large alloy wheels replace the stock units, which appear to be 20-inch or 21-inch units. These are shod with ultra-low-profile tires that are also much wider than the original units.

Suspension setup has been lowered to boost performance across on-road environments. However, it also means that the modified SUV loses its off-roading capabilities. The stock Renault Duster has class-leading ground clearance of 217 mm.

Will it get a performance boost?

It is not certain if the Renault Duster III Carpoint Edition will see any improvements in performance. But considering its bold transformation, the modified Duster can certainly do better with some additional power and torque. Some chassis modifications also seem desirable. As of now, Carpoint has not mentioned any possibilities of a performance upgrade. However, the German car dealer has stated that there are a few secrets that will be disclosed at the time of the launch of the modified edition.

Engine options for the 3rd-gen Duster include a self-charging hybrid and a 1.3 TCe mild-hybrid setup. The former generates 138 hp, whereas the 1.3-litre engine delivers 128 hp. Even though the mild hybrid engine has relatively lower power output, it’s the only option available with AWD. That makes it a better choice for this modified Duster Carpoint Edition.

In India, the new 3rd-gen Renault Duster is expected to debut next year around Diwali. It is likely to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 10 lakh. A 7-seater version (Bigster) is also scheduled for launch.