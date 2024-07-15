New Renault Duster Euro NCAP Results Out – India-Bound SUV Scores 3 Stars

The India-spec Renault Duster will be different than this Euro-spec model that underwent rigorous crash testing procedures by Euro NCAP

Ever since the new Dacia Duster was revealed, Indian automotive enthusiasts have been excited. That is because the same vehicle is also sold as a badge-engineered Renault version that is India-bound sometime in 2025. Euro-spec Dacia Duster has now been crash-tested by Euro NCAP and the results are interesting.

New Renault Duster Euro NCAP – 3 Star Rating!

We have to note that the recent Euro NCAP testing of Dacia Duster is of a Euro-spec model and the exact version of this Duster is not making its way to India. Instead, India will get a localised Duster for cost-efficiency and there will be a Nissan counterpart of the same too. That vehicle will probably be crash-tested by Bharat NCAP in the future.

Said Dacia Duster crash-tested by Euro NCAP is the newly launched 2024 model. It is LHD (Left Hand Drive) and is categorised under “small SUV” class in Europe. It was equipped with a 1.6L Hybrid engine and the vehicle weighed 1,422 kg. Overall rating Euro NCAP awarded for new Dacia or Renault Duster.

Standard safety features like front and side airbags, front and rear seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, ISOFIX mounts in the rear, seatbelt reminders for all occupants, and the mandatory ADAS suite. Said Duster underwent a mobile progressive deformable barrier test and full-width rigid barrier test for frontal crash performance.

Side pole test and side mobile barrier test determined lateral impact tests along with rear impact tests. The latter consists of speed assistance, lane assist system and driver fatigue detection along with AEB (Auto Emergency Braking) for car-to-car, motorcyclists and VRU (Vulnerable Road Users).

Safety ratings breakdown

In Euro NCAP’s adult occupant crash safety tests, Dacia Duster scored a total of 28.2 points out of 40, which turns out to be 70%. Breaking the ratings down further, Duster bagged 11.4/16 points in frontal impact, 2/16 points in lateral impact, 3.6/4 points for rear impact and 1.2/4 points for rescue and extrication tests. Notably, the passenger compartment remained stable in frontal tests.

Child occupant tests yielded good results in comparison and bagged a total of 41.6 points out of 49, which turns out to be 84%. Crash tests on 6 and 10-year-old children yielded 23.6/24 points, 6/13 points for child safety features, 12/12 points for CRS installation check points.

In VRU crash performance tests, Dacia Duster scored 38.2 points yielding 60%. Duster scored 21.9/36 points in VRU impact protection test, 16.2/27 points in VRU impact mitigation, 5/9 points in AEB pedestrian, 6.2/8 points in AEB cyclist, 0/1 points in cyclist dooring prevention, 5/6 points in AEB motorcyclist and 0/3 points in lane support motorcyclist.

A total of 57% was awarded in Renault Duster Euro NCAP results in safety assist features. This included 1.7/3 points in peed assistance tests, 0.3/3 points in occupant status monitoring, 0.3/2 points in driver monitoring, 1.8/3 points in lane support and 6.6/9 points in AEB car-to-car.

1 of 3

Also read – Suzuki Swift Euro NCAP ratings out!