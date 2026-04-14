New Renault Duster First Owner In India Handed Key By Global CEO – Delivery Starts

Renault India has officially commenced nationwide deliveries of the new Duster, marking the next phase of the SUV’s return to the Indian market. The first customer delivery was carried out in Chennai, making it a significant milestone for the brand. The occasion was attended by Francois Provost, Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group, along with Stephane Deblaise. The first unit was handed over to Dr. Arthanari Manickavasagam, a Chennai-based customer.

new’R Store Inaugurated In Chennai

Alongside the first delivery, Renault also inaugurated its second new’R store in Chennai. Located on Mount Road, this new outlet is part of the brand’s evolving retail strategy focused on urban, experiential showrooms. Spread across 4,500 sq. ft., the facility includes a 3,000 sq. ft. customer interaction and display area. It can showcase up to five vehicles and features a dedicated delivery bay, aimed at offering a more immersive buying experience.

This is the second such outlet in Chennai, taking the total number of new’R stores in India to 11. Renault plans to expand this network further, targeting around 70 such outlets across the country this year. These will complement the company’s existing network of over 350 sales touchpoints.

Duster Returns To Mid-Size SUV Segment

The new Duster is offered with two turbo petrol engine options – TCe 100 and TCe 160, with both manual and automatic gearbox choices. Prices start from Rs 10.49 lakh for the base Authentic variant and go up to Rs 18.49 lakh for the top-spec Iconic DCT trim.

The lineup includes multiple variants such as Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic, catering to a wide range of buyers. Renault is also offering an R Pass benefit, reducing prices by up to Rs 40,000 depending on the variant, further enhancing its value proposition in the segment.

Customer-Centric Focus

Renault is also strengthening its ownership proposition through initiatives like the Renault Forever program, which offers extended coverage of up to 7 years or 150,000 km. With deliveries now underway and retail expansion in progress, Renault is looking to position Duster as a strong contender once again in India’s competitive SUV space.