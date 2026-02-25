New Renault Duster India Launch Date 17th March 2026

Renault India has officially announced that the all-new 2026 Duster will be launched in India on 17th March 2026. After weeks of dealership previews and rotational display strategy across cities, the SUV is now set for its formal price reveal next month.

The new Duster marks a major comeback for Renault in the competitive mid-size SUV segment, a space the original Duster once dominated. With pre-bookings already open since 26th January 2026, the launch date confirmation signals that deliveries of non-hybrid variants are likely to begin shortly after the official unveiling.

Dealership Display Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of launch, Renault has been showcasing the new Duster at dealerships across India through a rotational display strategy. Instead of dispatching display cars to all outlets at once, each dealership gets the SUV for 2–3 days before it moves to the next location. Interested customers are advised to check with their local dealer for exact display schedules. This approach has helped Renault build anticipation while managing limited early production units efficiently.

A Comeback Built On Strong Brand Recall

The Duster was Renault’s breakthrough product in India and played a pivotal role in establishing the brand’s presence in the country. Now returning in an all-new avatar, the 2026 Duster combines its rugged DNA with modern design and technology. The India-spec model retains its muscular, boxy stance and offers 212 mm ground clearance, staying true to its SUV roots.

Exterior highlights include a clamshell bonnet with strong character lines, prominent DUSTER lettering on the grille, eyebrow-style LED DRLs with reflector headlamps, and a large lower grille with a silver skid plate. It also gets 18-inch alloy wheels with 225-section tyres, a panoramic sunroof, connected LED tail lamps, a spacious 700-litre boot and an electric tailgate.

Premium Cabin With Modern Tech

Inside, the new Duster features a dual-screen layout comprising a digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The dashboard follows a fighter-jet-inspired design theme, enhanced by yellow contrast stitching and soft-touch materials for a more premium feel. Feature highlights include built-in Google with Maps integration, ventilated front seats, 6-way powered seats, a 360-degree camera supported by 12 ultrasonic sensors, up to 17 ADAS features, auto climate control and an elevated centre console. Renault is also targeting a 5-star safety rating for the new Duster.

Engine Options

The 2026 Duster is based on the CMF-B platform with significant India-specific localisation. Engine options include a 1.0-litre Turbo TCe 100 producing 100 PS, a 1.3-litre Turbo TCe 160 delivering 163 PS and 280 Nm paired with a 6-speed DCT, and an E-Tech 160 strong hybrid with a 1.4 kWh battery. Renault claims the hybrid version can achieve up to 80% city driving in EV mode under ideal conditions.

With the official launch scheduled for 17th March 2026, the new Duster is gearing up to re-enter one of India’s most competitive SUV segments. Backed by strong nostalgia, modern features and multiple powertrain options including a strong hybrid, Renault is aiming to reclaim some of the ground it once held in the mid-size SUV market. More details including full pricing and variant-wise specifications will be revealed at launch.