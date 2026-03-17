New Renault Duster Launch Price Rs 10.49 Lakh to Rs 18.49 Lakh – Petrol Turbo Variants

Renault India has officially launched the all-new Duster in India today, announcing full pricing along with detailed variant-wise features of its much-awaited SUV. Prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, Renault is making a strong comeback in the mid-size SUV segment, where the original Duster once ruled.

New Renault Duster Variant-Wise Prices

The new Duster is offered with Turbo TCe 100 MT, Turbo TCe 160 MT and Turbo TCe 160 DCT powertrains.

Turbo TCe 100 MT

1. Authentic – Rs 10.49 lakh (Rs 10.29 lakh with R Pass)

2. Evolution – Rs 11.69 lakh (Rs 11.39 lakh with R Pass)

3. Techno – Rs 13.49 lakh (Rs 13.19 lakh with R Pass)

Turbo TCe 160 MT

1. Evolution – Rs 12.99 lakh (Rs 12.69 lakh with R Pass)

2. Techno – Rs 14.49 lakh (Rs 14.19 lakh with R Pass)

3. Techno+ – Rs 15.29 lakh (Rs 14.99 lakh with R Pass)

4. Iconic – Rs 16.99 lakh (Rs 16.59 lakh with R Pass)

Turbo TCe 160 DCT

1. Techno – Rs 14.49 lakh (Rs 13.99 lakh with R Pass)

2. Techno+ – Rs 16.69 lakh (Rs 16.29 lakh with R Pass)

3. Iconic – Rs 18.49 lakh (Rs 18.09 lakh with R Pass)

Variant Walk – Detailed Features

Renault has structured the new Duster lineup across Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic trims, each offering a clear step-up in features.

Authentic (Base Variant)

– LED headlamps

– LED tail lamps

– Skid plates

– 17-inch wheels

– 7-inch TFT driver display

– Tilt & telescopic steering

– All power windows

– Rear AC vents

– Remote keyless entry

– Over 35 safety features as standard

– Auto headlamps

– Engineered for 5-star safety

Evolution

– LED horizontal rear light bar

– 17-inch alloy wheels

– Longitudinal roof rails

– Shark-fin antenna

– 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment

– Steering-mounted controls

– Wireless smartphone connectivity

– Paddle shifters (DCT)

– Electronic parking brake (DCT)

– Cruise control

– Rearview camera

– Speed limiter

Techno / Techno+

– LED headlamps

– LED fog lamps

– LED puddle lamps

– Electric panoramic sunroof

– Electrically powered tailgate

– Dual-zone climate control

– Connected car tech

– Hands-free access card

– Blind spot warning

– Front & side park assist

– Hill descent control

Iconic (Top Variant)

– 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

– Unique exterior embellishments

– Leatherette seats and dashboard

– OpenR Link system with Google integration

– 10.25-inch TFT driver display

– Powered front seats

– Ventilated front seats

– Multi-sense driving modes

– 48-colour ambient lighting

– 360-degree 3D camera

– Up to 17 ADAS features

– “My Safety” switch

Drive reviews will go live later this month, which will give a clearer idea of how the new Duster performs in real-world conditions.

Hybrid Duster Demand Already Strong

Interestingly, Renault has not revealed the prices of the strong hybrid variant yet, but demand for it is already extremely strong. The company confirmed that the Duster hybrid is completely sold out for 2026, even before its official launch or price announcement.

Bookings for the hybrid version have now been closed for 2026 deliveries. Renault has also stated that fresh bookings for 2027 deliveries will open around Diwali 2026. What stands out is the strong urban demand, with metro cities accounting for 39% of total hybrid Duster bookings. This indicates a clear shift in buyer preference towards electrified powertrains, especially in city-centric usage conditions.

Renault India’s Aggressive Push

Renault India is now clearly on the offensive. The company recently updated Kiger and Triber, and with the launch of Duster, it is aiming to regain lost ground in the SUV segment. Next up is the Duster 7-seater, likely to be called Bigster, which has already been spied testing in India. This model is expected to launch later this year or early 2027. Renault has also showcased the Bridger sub-4m SUV concept, which will be a key volume product. It is expected to launch by Diwali 2027 and will be manufactured in India for global markets.