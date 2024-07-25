New Renault Duster Launched First In Turkey – Price TRY 1.25m (Rs 32 Lakh)

All-new Renault Duster is being offered with dual-fuel (gasoline + LPG), strong hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrain options

In the news for several months, Renault Duster has finally made its global debut. Turkey is the first market where the new-gen Renault Duster is now available for sale. The reason for starting with Turkey is that Renault is using its Turkish plant as the primary production hub for new-gen Duster.

New-gen Renault Duster – Styling and features

When compared to Dacia Duster, the new Renault Duster has some slight variations in styling and features. This is especially true for the front fascia. For example, Renault Duster utilizes an original radiator grille. The rhombus shaped logo has been replaced with ‘RENAULT’ lettering in bold. Dimensionally, both the Dacia Duster and Renault Duster are largely the same. Renault Duster is 4,343 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,658 mm. Ground clearance of Dacia and Renault versions are in the range of 209 to 217 mm.

In Turkey, the new-gen Renault Duster is being offered with a comprehensive range of premium features. There are two trim levels – Evolution and Techno. The base trim has features such as 17-inch wheels, LED lights and rear drum brakes. Inside, there’s a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Safety package includes front and side airbags, curtain airbags, rear view camera, automatic braking system, cruise control, road side recognition and lane departure warning.

Duster Techno has fog lights, all-4 disc brakes and an automatic headlight switching system. Automatic climate control and wireless charging are offered as standard. Customers choosing the Duster Techno variant also have access to a wide range of optional features. These include 18-inch wheels, blind spot monitoring system and 360° surround view camera. Options for the cabin include heated steering wheel and seats, interior LED lights, hooks and gadget holders.

New-gen Renault Duster – Powertrain options

Both Dacia Duster and Renault Duster share the same powertrain options. Base variants are equipped with a three-cylinder 1.0 TCe LPG engine. It’s a dual fuel option that supports both gasoline and propane. Max power output is 100 hp. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and power is sent to the front wheels. The second option is a full-fledged front-wheel drive hybrid E-Tech powertrain. It comprises an electric motor and a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Combined power output is 145 hp max.

Third powertrain option for the new-gen Duster is a mild hybrid setup generating 130 hp. It has a 1.2 TCe turbo petrol engine and a 48-volt starter-generator. This powertrain is being offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. Duster variants with this powertrain will be available in all-wheel drive format. There are no diesel engine options with the new-gen Renault Duster.

New-gen Renault Duster – Pricing

Base variant with the 1.0 TCe LPG engine is available at 1,249,000 Turkish liras (Rs 32 lakh approx.). The E-Tech hybrid range starts at 1,530,000 liras (Rs 39 lakh). The mild hybrid all-wheel drive Duster starts at 1,580,000 liras (Rs 40 lakh).

New-gen Duster India launch

It is expected that Renault will introduce the new-gen Duster in India in 2025. The India-spec model could be slightly different in comparison to the international-spec model. Powertrain options are also likely to be different. New-gen Renault Duster will challenge popular options in the compact SUV segment.