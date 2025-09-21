New Renault Duster Spied In Bengaluru – India-Specific Detailing Revealed

With its sporty styling and upgraded equipment list, new-gen Duster has potential to emerge a bestseller

Renault is bringing back the Duster to India in its new-gen format. Launch is expected later this year or sometime in 2026. Test mules of the 5-seater Duster and the 7-seater model (Bigster / Boreal) have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Latest spy shots are of the 5-seater Duster, spotted in Bengaluru by automotive enthusiast Nikunj. Let’s take a closer look.

New Renault Duster – Styling and features

Overall styling of the test vehicle appears to be the same as the new Duster available in international markets. While heavily camouflaged, one can clearly make out the outline of the quirky V-shaped tail lamps. Another distinctive feature is the notched design of the roof-mounted spoiler. It ensures a sporty stance and helps achieve a more dynamic profile.

Instead of a conventional-looking tailgate, there is a deeply contoured design. This styling approach adds more depth to the tailgate design. Other features that are evident include thick wheel arch cladding, shark fin antenna, roof rails, rear washer and wiper and a raked windshield. All these features are the same as seen with the new-gen Duster sold overseas.

It is possible that India-spec new-gen Duster could get some exclusive detailing at the front and rear. For example, the rear bumper appears to have a different design, as compared to the international-spec Duster. New Duster in India could also get distinctive alloy wheels. Some minor variations could be there at the front as well.

New-gen Duster utilizes a bold design approach, featuring an upright fascia, sporty Y-shaped LED lighting elements, a bull bar-style rugged grille and sculpted bonnet. Side profile has polygonal wheel arches, sporty door trims, ORVMs with integrated turn signals, blacked-out B-pillars and body-coloured conventional door handles. The rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillars. New-gen Duster is available in a wide range of exciting colour options.

New-gen Renault Duster – Powertrain options

Across international markets, the new Renault Duster is offered with both full hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrain options. The full-hybrid setup generates 140 hp and can handle 80% of city driving needs in pure electric mode. Duster full hybrid is offered with an e-shifter automatic transmission. As per claims, it reduces fuel consumption by up to 40%.

Duster mild-hybrid powertrain generates 130 hp and 230 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. This setup reduces fuel consumption by up to 10%. 4×4 option with the new-gen Duster is available with this mild-hybrid setup. Users who want to reduce running costs can choose the Bi-fuel variant of the new-gen Duster. This variant runs on petrol and LPG. When running on LPG, power output is 100 hp. Bi-fuel Renault Duster is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. It has claimed fuel savings of up to 30%.

Equipment list

New-gen Duster offers a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital cluster, wireless smartphone mirroring, OTA updates and dual-zone AC. Safety kit includes 6-airbags, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control (ESC) and 360° camera. ADAS features are also available including autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring. New Duster (Dacia Duster) has a 3-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.