New Renault Duster Spied Testing – Exudes Mean, Macho Vibe

All-New Renault Duster – Bold, Fierce. But is it Ready to Conquer?

Ever since its launch, Dacia Duster has been a runaway success across the world. A combination of proper SUV proportions and monocoque chassis yielded pocket-friendly ownership and price tag too.

It enjoys credit for popularising Renault brand in India. New Renault Duster (Dacia Duster in some markets) is under testing for some time. It has the potential to create a stir in compact SUV/crossover space. India launch is likely to be on the cards too. Let’s take a look at exterior details the new spy shots suggest.

Roaring onto the Scene: New Renault Duster Spied Testing

Right off the bat, we have to say new Renault Duster looks a lot bigger than 2nd gen model. This 3rd gen model sports CMF-B platform which supports ICE, hybrid and BEV powertrains. Design is reminiscent of Renault Bigster concept. It looks imposing and intimidating. Front fascia has an angry robot appeal to it.

There are three stacked LED elements that converge towards the center where either Dacia badge or Renault badge will be. Previous spy shots only had outer LED elements lit up. New spy shots reveal outer and middle LED elements lit up. Next set of spy shots will show the inner LED elements lit up too?

There is a wide grille and a muscular and boxy bumper. Two vertical slits add character but are probably fake vents. We can expect flared wheel arches and wide rear haunches like that of the Bigster concept. Wheels look like they are 17” ones with tall profile tyres. These 5-spoke design alloy wheels get a dark finish too.

Ground clearance could be around 220mm to 230mm. Honda Elevate boasts 220 mm ground clearance. AWD drivetrains are highly likely in the mix. Front windscreen looks a lot shorter in height. This could be because of upright A-pillars that should liberate a lot of room on the inside, unlike India-spec Captur.

Macho Power, Brute Design

There are rear disc brakes too, unlike the 1st gen Duster in India. Exhaust juts out of the body quite a bit. This is probably limited to this test mule and final production model will get a neater unit. Tail lights appear to of split type. There is a sporty roof spoiler that looks similar to the one on Nissan Magnite. Our render showcases design elements better.

Roof rails make new Renault Duster look taller than it is, lending a lot of road presence. These spy shots don’t reveal interiors. But there should be a big leap in terms of quality and design and overall layout as opposed to outgoing models. Renault and Dacia could reveal it in 2024 and launch might go till 2025. India launch is likely too, given how popular Duster was here.

1 of 2

Source