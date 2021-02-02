New Renault Kiger Detailed In Its First TVC Video – Bookings Open Soon

Renault Kiger subcompact SUV to go on sale in March 2021, prices will be extremely aggressive

Renault has conducted the global unveil of the new Kiger sub-compact SUV. As eager buyers await official launch in March 2021, all eyes are on the price tag, which, according to the French automaker, will be highly competitive.

Even as official prices will be revealed in March, with such indications of affordable pricing being indicated and the Kiger slated to compete in a price war with its Nissan Magnite counterpart, it could emerge as the most affordable sub-compact in its segment.

The Nissan Magnite is currently priced from Rs.5.49 lakhs. Just like Nissan, Renault too could launch the Kiger at an attractive introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakhs, ex-sh. This will allow the Kiger to be tagged as the ‘most affordable small UV in the segment’. Official bookings are expected to open soon.

Kiger Features and Infotainment

As a late entrant to the >highly competitive sub compact SUV segment, the Renault Kiger will have to take on more established counterparts such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Below is the first official TVC of Kiger, detailing its interesting new features.

Seen in its production ready format, the Kiger bears a strong resemblance to the Renault Kwid. It is based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan. The Kiger sports a chunky front bumper, split headlamps and sleek LED lamps. It gets a large front grille, squared wheel arches, roof rails, roof mounted spoiler and skid plate. It is seen with C shaped LED tail lamps and sits on 16 inch alloy wheels with a geometric design while ground clearance is at 205mm.

Coming to its interiors, the Renault Kiger top spec model will be seen with an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with voice commands. Music will be through an Arkamys audio system with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters.

Onboard comforts and safety will also include climate control, ambient lighting, push button start and keyless entry while in view of the current pandemic situation and the urgent need for breathing in clean air, the company has also introduced an air purifier as an accessory pack.

Kiger Engine and Transmission

The Renault Kiger will share its engine lineup with the Nissan Magnite. This means that it will be powered by two petrol engine options. The 1.0 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine offers 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque.

It will also be powered by a new 1.0 liter turbocharged, 3 cylinder petrol engine that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. This engine on the Magnite makes 100 hp power. Where transmission options are concerned, the naturally aspirated petrol engine on the Kiger will get manual and AMT gearbox options. The turbo petrol will get mated to manual and CVT automatic options.