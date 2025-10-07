New Renault Kwid EV India Spy Shots Reveal Crucial Details

Kwid has been the entry level offering from Renault for a long time. It has been updated multiple times to keep it fresh. However, Renault seems to have planned more with this vehicle. In this sense, there is an electric version of Kwid cooking at Renault and the latest test mules spill more beans about this upcoming EV. Let’s take a closer look.

New Renault Kwid EV

It is no secret that Renault is developing its maiden EV for Indian market with maximum localisation to achieve an attractive price point. The first attempt was supposed to be the Kiger EV test mule which only made one appearance and then never to be seen again. Now, there have been multiple sightings of Kwid EV, which looks more promising for a prospective launch.

The test mules of Kwid EV seen in India do not look anything like current generation Kwid. Instead, they resemble Dacia Spring EV sold in global markets. It has to be noted that Dacia Spring (previous generation) and Renault Kwid (current generation in India) were badge-engineered vehicles with near identical mechanicals and equipment.

Think Duster, sold under both Dacia and Renault badges. Renault India is likely to stick to Kwid name as it is a well-established nameplate in the Asian subcontinent. Where design is concerned, new Kwid EV (Spring EV globally), gets a more upright silhouette that looks a lot more appealing than what is seen with current Kwid.

Even though these test mules are fully camouflaged, the latest spy shots show a cutout in the front camouflage on front grille. This is where the charging port of this new Renault Kwid EV test mule is situated. Front charging ports (that too, located in the centre) are better than putting them at the sides as they unlock more ease while charging.

What to expect?

Like current Kwid ICE vehicle, Renault is likely to keep equipment to the minimum and set an attractive price point. This unit seems to be running on 14-inch steelies. Flip-up style door handles are continued, there is a bolder Y-shaped LED DRL signature, below them are headlights and bull-bar like element in front bumper.

Rear will get a similar Y-shaped tail light design and a thick black cladding connecting them. This cladding will house a Renault logo. Other notable elements here, include rear washer and wiper along with rear defogger. We can also see think body cladding all around for that crossover SUV look.

Interior features may include a 10-inch infotainment screen and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, among others. Globally, Dacia Spring EV comes with a 26.8 kWh battery pack with a rated 225 km range on a single charge. Depending on variants, it is mated to either a 45bhp or 65 bhp motor. Renault might use localised components for Kwid EV in India for a competitive launch price.

