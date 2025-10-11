New Renault Kwid EV Launched For BRL 100k (Rs 16L) – ADAS, 26.8 kWh Battery

There was Renault Kwid E-Tech in markets like Brazil and then there was the newer Dacia Spring EV sold in Europe and other markets. As Dacia falls under the Renault umbrella, there is a fair bit of badge engineered products. The newest of these badge-engineered products is Renault Kwid E-Tech, which is a badge-engineered Dacia Spring EV.

New Renault Kwid EV Unveiled

For the first time, Dacia Spring EV has spawned a Renault version in the form of Renault Kwid E-Tech. It has been launched in Brazil for a starting price of BRL 99,990 which roughly translates to Rs 16 lakh. It will replace the current Kwid E-Tech which is based on previous generation of Kwid. Interestingly, this model doesn’t pack the updates recently given to Euro-spec Dacia Spring EV.

The new model looks much bolder and sharper with aesthetically pleasing design language. It is an evolution in Kwid’s journey and now takes on the more modern design and silhouette of Dacia Spring EV. Instead of Dacia logo, we can see a Renault logo up front above the front-mounted charging port.

We can see a new grille with vertical elements, while the Y-shaped LED DRLs and headlight elements are carried over. Even the front bumper is different from what is offered in Dacia Spring EV. At the rear, plaque connecting Y-shaped tail lights is new on Renault Kwid E-Tech and the contrasting element in rear bumper is absent.

Notable exterior elements of Brazil-spec Renault Kwid E-Tech include turn indicators on ORVMs, 14-inch steel wheels with dual-tone wheel covers, chunky wheel arch cladding, side door cladding, flip up style door handles and more. Even the launch colour seen in Renault’s press images are not as eye-candy as Dacia’s were.

On the inside, there is a modern layered dashboard in new Renault Kwid E-Tech with a 10.1-inch central infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A modern steering wheel, Y-shaped elements on AC vents, auto climate control and others. The boot space is rated at 290L in capacity. ADAS Level-1 is also present in this model.

India launch soon?

Powering the new Renault Kwid EV (Kwid E-Tech) is a 26.8 kWh battery pack that propels the vehicle via a 65 bhp electric motor promising a 0-100 km/h sprint in 14.6 seconds. A similar model is spied testing in India multiple times and is likely to bear identical design elements as seen on Brazil-spec Kwid E-Tech.





