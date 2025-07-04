New Renault Megane EV Spotted With Chennai Number Plates

In Europe, Renault Megane EV is equipped with a 220 hp E-Tech electric powertrain and offers a range of 285 miles (~460 km)

Renault will be introducing multiple new models in India including the new-gen Duster and its 7-seater version, Boreal SUV. 2026 Kwid EV has also been spotted on road tests. Latest sighting is that of Renault Megane E-Tech Electric in Chennai. Let’s check out the details.

Renault Megane EV – What’s brewing?

Last year too, the Renault Megane EV was spotted in India. At that time, sources had revealed that the vehicle was being used for internal testing. Renault Megane EV was launched in 2022, as the 5th-gen successor to the ICE-powered Megane. As of now, Megane EV is primarily targeted at European markets. The first-gen Renault Megane (ICE) was launched in 1995.

At the time of launch of Megane EV, Renault was actually thinking about the possibility of introducing it in India. It would have arrived in India via the CBU route, with an expected price of around Rs 45 lakh. However, those plans apparently did not materialize.

With the Megane EV spotted once again in India, could things be different this time? It could be possible, as the government has revised its EV policy. One of the key changes is the reduction in import duty for EVs from 110% to 15%. This new EV policy has been introduced as the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI).

Carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Skoda, Hyundai and Kia have shown interest in participating in SPMEPCI. While not officially confirmed, Renault could be thinking about following a similar approach. Import duty reduction from 110% to 15% can be a major advantage for imported EVs in India.

SPMEPCI is applicable for EVs that are priced above USD 35,000 or approx. Rs 30 lakh. Renault Megane EV fulfils this criterion, as the price in the UK starts at £32,495 (approx. Rs 37.88 lakh). However, there are various other conditions under SPMEPCI, which may or may not suit every carmaker. It is to note that India-EU trade talks are also underway and the outcome could impact Renault’s strategy for India.

Renault Megane EV – Powertrain, specs

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is based on the CMF-EV platform. It is available with two front-wheel-drive electric motor options of 96 kW (130 hp) and 160 kW (220 hp). The 220 hp variant can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in around 7.4 seconds. Megane EV was originally launched with two battery pack options of 40 kWh and 60 kWh. However, most markets now have only the 60-kWh battery pack. As per WLTP standards, range is 285 miles (approx. 460 km).

When using a 150 kW DC public fast charger, Renault Megane EV can achieve 15%-80% charge in around 32 minutes. With a 22 kW AC public charger, the charging time is 4 hours 10 minutes. Megane EV can also be charged with a 7.4 kW AC home charging point, which takes around 6 hours to achieve 15% to 80% charge. Across Europe, Renault Megane EV takes on rivals such as Volkswagen ID.3, Peugeot e-308, Cupra Born, MG4 Electric, Hyundai Kona Electric (New-Gen) and Kia Niro EV.