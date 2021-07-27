New Revolt Electric Motorcycle Likely To Be Cheaper Than Pulsar – Launch In 2022

Revolt will launch a new entry-level electric motorcycle in India named RV1 which will replace the current RV300

Electric mobility has received a renewed impetus in the Indian automobile industry this year. Many new manufacturers are geared up to introduce battery-powered vehicles which will pave the way for future mobility solutions in the country.

Revolt was one of the first brands to introduce electric two-wheelers in India in the form of RV300 and RV400. A recent report published in PTI has revealed that the company will introduce a new entry-level electric motorcycle next year. Dubbed as RV1, this electric bike will replace the current RV300 in the company’s lineup.

More details

This development was confirmed by a Business Chairman, Rattan India Enterprises, Anjali Rattan. The company is a major stakeholder in the EV startup. Formerly known as RattanIndia Infra, the company in April this year announced it was exiting from the traditional infrastructure business to focus on new growth businesses. A few weeks later, it acquired a 43 percent stake worth Rs 150 crore in Revolt Motor.

Rattan added that the new RV1 will be manufactured in India with all components sourced locally, and that production will commence by January next year. This new model will be more affordable than the outgoing RV300 with similar specs which are comparable to conventional 110cc IC engine motorcycles. Much like Revolt’s current offerings, RV1 will be manufactured at the Manesar-based plant.

Locally Manufactured components

By December this year, the company’s product lineup will be 100% make-in-India. As of now, Revolt has been importing parts from China but will now focus on every single supply from within India. Rattan further added that the company has witnessed an increase in demand which had forced it to stop accepting bookings of its bikes many times in the last two months.

Price of the new Revolt Electric Motorcycle is expected to be in the Rs 80k range. This will make it the cheapest Revolt on sale. In this price range, it will be priced similarly to the cheapest Pulsar motorcycle. Pulsar 125cc today is priced from Rs 79k. The attractive price tag will help the brand bring new customers.

RV300 Specs & Features

In terms of specifications, RV300 is powered by a 2.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack which feeds energy to a 1.5kW hub motor. This powertrain returns an average range between 80-150km on a single charge. The battery takes 4.5 hours to charge fully whereas it takes 3.5 houses to charge from 0 to 75 percent charge.

RV300 also features a smaller rear disc whereas the front disc and the suspension remain the same as the more premium RV400. It gets a box-type swingarm and misses out on keyless ignition and a slightly slimmer rear tyre as well. Currently, RV300 has been priced at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom) while the new RV1 is likely to be priced below Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom). The current lot of RV300 will be acquired by pizza giant Domino’s for its delivery fleet.