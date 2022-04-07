New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Std, Hunter 350 – Spied Together

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes new-gen Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 will share much of the hardware including engine and platform

After Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350, Royal Enfield will be launching new-gen Bullet and Hunter 350 later this year. While Hunter will work to expand options available to enthusiasts in the 350cc segment, new-gen Bullet will pack in a range of updates. Both motorcycles have now been spied testing together in Chennai.

New-gen Bullet 350 updates

While the core retro theme remains largely the same as earlier, new-gen Bullet 350 gets new headlamp and taillamp. These appear familiar to the ones used with new-gen Classic 350. The bike also has new headlamp encasing that comes in chrome finish. The chrome treatment has been applied for rear-view mirrors as well.

In terms of ergonomics, the bike offers pulled-back handlebar and comfy, single-piece seat with thick padding. Scooped out design of the seat will especially benefit the rider by ensuring adequate lumbar support. Its low centre of gravity will translate into better control and handling. The bike offers an upright riding stance, which makes it suitable for everyday commutes as well as long-distance journeys.

New-gen Bullet 350 will be getting the new 350cc platform and J-series engine, as already introduced with Meteor and new-gen Classic 350. The new engine makes 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This new platform and engine will also be deployed onboard Hunter 350.

Suspension setup for new Bullet 350 comprises telescopic forks at front and twin rear shock absorbers. It will have a disk-drum braking combo, integrated with single channel ABS as standard.

Hunter 350 features

Just like other Royal Enfield bikes, Hunter 350 utilizes retro bits such as round headlamp and rear-view mirrors and teardrop-shaped fuel tank. However, this newest RE machine appears to be leaner and could be more agile and manoeuvrable. This makes it suitable for city conditions. It is likely to be targeted at younger folks.

Other key features of Hunter 350 include ergonomically placed handlebar, compact single-piece seat, sporty exhaust muffler and short tail section. It will have a twin-pod instrument console with a Tripper navigation display placed on the right. The bike will have standard telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. Both wheels will have disc brakes, paired with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Test mules of Hunter 350 have been spotted with varying features. For example, some units were seen with alloy wheels whereas others had wire spoke wheels. Similarly, there have been differences in terms of circular vs. rectangular turn indicators and split vs. single-piece grab rails. It is likely that users will be able to personalize their Hunter via Royal Enfield’s MIY customization platform.

In the company’s line-up, Hunter 350 is expected to be placed below Meteor and Classic 350. It will be one of the most affordable 350cc bikes in the market.