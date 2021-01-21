New Royal Enfield Bullet For Free – If You Finish This Plate At A Pune Restaurant

The ‘Bullet Thali’ is so named as the one who finishes it wins a Royal Enfield Bullet bike worth Rs.1.65 lakhs

Bike lovers and foodies are all making a beeline to Hotel Shivraj, located in Vadgaon Maval, Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, Pune. The restaurant has put up huge banners and lined up 5 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 bikes on the verandah each to be given off free to the person who can go through an entire thali, aptly named “Bullet Thali”.

The hotel owner, Atul Waikar, being a foodie and avid biker has put up this notice outside the hotel calling in biking aficionados to take part in this thali challenge. 5 brand new Bullet bikes, worth Rs.1.65-1.70 lakhs are also lined up outside the eatery ready to be presented to the person who can go through the Bullet Thali.

The Catch

The only catch line is, that to be declared a winner, the person has to go through a complete non-vegetarian ‘Bullet Thali’ consisting of 12 dishes made with 4 kilograms of mutton and fish in 60 minutes flat. As per the owner, about 65 thalis are sold every single day.

Each thali which is priced at Rs.2,500 consists of 16 starters and a host of main dishes, comprising of surmai fry, pomfret fish fry, prawn biryani, sol kadi, chicken sukka, dry mutton, mutton masala and more.

Many have come and tried to finish this thali but have failed. Mumbai Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ashok Jadhav stated that he is going to try to finish this thali in the hope of winning a Bullet bike. A Pune medico, Dr. Reeana F. Irani, a foodie-cum-bike lover, has also said that she would be attempting this challenge.

1 Winner Rides Away with Free Bullet 350

Even as many have attempted this challenge and failed, one person from Sholapur has been successful in stripping the Bullet Thali clean. Last week, Somnath Pawar of Sholapur entered the restaurant and ordered the Bullet Thali.

He was the cynosure of all customers as he polished off the thali in 1 hour and was handed over the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 as his prize. However, there are four more bikes to be won.

This is not the first time that Waikar has come with such an innovative challenge. He started this eatery 8 years ago and currently offers the Bakasur Chicken Thali, Sarkar Mutton Thali and Pahelwan Mutton Thali and Malvani Fish Thali, each costing Rs.2,500. The Special Ravan Thali was a part of a challenge last year wherein the winner stood to take home Rs.5,000 on competing the thali and the bill also waived off.

