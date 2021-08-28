New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Ride Impression

At launch, New-gen Classic 350 could cost about the same as compared to the current model that starts at Rs 1.79 lakh

Already the top selling bike in 200cc-500cc segment, things are going to get even more interesting with launch of next-gen Classic 350. The updated bike packs in a range of visual enhancements, functional improvements and new engine and chassis.

Ahead of its launch on September 01, the motorcycles have started arriving at dealers across India. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Keshav, for sharing exclusive photos of new RE C350 while it was being off-loaded from a transport trailer and being moved into a dealership.

New-gen Classic 350 key updates

Some of the key changes include new headlamp with new pilot lamps, updated fuel tank graphics, new exhaust design and new tail lamp unit. Users can expect a better experience, as the bike has wide and comfortable seats for both rider and pillion. While the handlebar is the same as earlier, the ergonomics have been improved with revisions in grips, switch cubes, info switch and oval master cylinder.

Other key features of new-gen Classic 350 include integrated ignition and steering lock, semi-digital instrument cluster with LCD info panel, and USB charger. The bike gets Bluetooth-based Tripper navigation that comes with dedicated TFT display device. It is powered by Google navigation. Tripper system was introduced for the first time with Meteor 350. Several other Royal Enfield bikes are also expected to get Tripper navigation system.

A range of new colour options will be available with next-gen Classic 350. As per reports, new Classic 350 will have five variants. While the lower four variants will have two colour options each, the top-spec variant will have three dual-tone colour options. The top-spec model will make liberal use of chrome. Take a look at the first ride impression of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the video below, credit to Power on Wheel.

New-gen Classic 350 engine and specs

Powering next-gen Classic 350 will be the new 350cc, air-oil cooled motor that first debuted with Meteor 350. It is capable of generating 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. As compared to current model, power output has increased by 1.1 bhp. However, torque output is down by 1 Nm. This is unlikely to make any major difference in real world riding conditions.

Chassis has been updated, featuring a twin downtube spine frame. The current unit is a single downtube frame that uses engine as stressed member. Working together, the new engine and frame have achieved significant improvements in ride dynamics. Vibrations have also reduced dramatically, as already noted by Meteor 350 users.

Both front and rear tyres are now wider, as compared to that of existing model. Brake discs are larger; 300 mm at front and 270 mm at rear. The current model has 280 mm / 240 mm discs, respectively. Users will have the option to choose between single and dual-channel ABS.

Just like the current model, new Classic 350 will be available in both single seat and dual-seat configuration. Both spoke and alloy wheel option will be available. New Classic 350 will continue to rival the likes of Honda H’Ness CB350, Jawa and Benelli Imperiale 400.