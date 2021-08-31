New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Green Colour – Exhaust Note Thump Sound

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be made available in five trims with eleven different colour options

The internet has been flashing news about the upcoming new generation Classic 350 from Royal Enfield for the past few weeks now. Like every model from Royal Enfield, anticipation for this motorcycle is huge more so because it has been the brand’s highest-selling model in the last decade.

Many previews of the new Classic 350 have already been going viral online which have revealed plenty about the modern retro-style bike. Latest images of New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Green Colour (Halcyon Green) have been posted by Prashant Nayyar. This is a new colour option and looks quite attractive.

Exhaust Note Compared

Two key attributes about Royal Enfield motorcycles that are talked about most often are their looks and thump sound. While its styling has been revealed in recent spy shots and videos, we also have a sample of its exhaust note.

A video on YouTube uploaded by Royal. Sourabh Vlog reveals the exhaust note of upcoming Classic 350. When compared with the outgoing model, surprisingly both sound a lot similar to each other. This mainly has to do with the tighter BS6 emission norms and a much larger catalytic converter that comes with these strict emission standards. The new cat con box results in a muffled exhaust note which evidently is present on the new-gen Classic 350 as well.

However, this was very different in the pre-BS6 era where the exhaust notes from Royal Enfield bikes were much louder and aggressive. At idle, both the older generation Classic 350 and new-gen Classic 350 sound identical. On pulling the throttle a little gently, the new Classic 350 offers a slightly raspier note than the outgoing model. Nevertheless, both exhaust notes are subdued in nature, something which won’t appeal to old-school Royal Enfield fans.

Updated Styling & Features

The good thing though the bikemaker hasn’t tinkered with the motorcycle’s design too much as it still gets the vibe of a signature Royal Enfield retro-style bike. Some visual highlights include a round halogen headlamp, circular turn indicators, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber grips, tiger-eyed position lights and wire-spoke wheels.

In terms of features, the new Classic 350 will be offered with a revised semi-digital instrument cluster which comes with an analogue speedometer and a digital display for odometer and fuel gauge. It also comes with the provision of a Tipper Navigation display which could be fitted as an accessory from any dealership.

Engine Specs

The new Classic 350 is powered by a new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which made its debut with Meteor 350. This unit is coupled with a new 5-speed gearbox and is rated to deliver an output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The new engine also comes with a counterbalance shaft which is said to improve refinement levels and reduce vibration significantly.

Prices of the 2021 Classic 350 are expected to start in the same range as the current Classic 350 at the time of launch, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow on 1st Sep 2021.