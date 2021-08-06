New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Date 31st Aug – Unofficial Bookings Open

New Classic 350 will share most of its mechanicals including chassis and engine with Meteor 350

After a long wait, new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be available at showrooms soon. It is expected that new Classic 350 will continue to delight users, just like its predecessors. Even though there have been new rivals like Honda CB350, Jawa and Benelli Imperiale 400, Classic 350 continues to lead with a comfortable margin. New-gen Classic 350 will have to take on new rivals including upcoming retro-styled products from Suzuki and Yamaha.

New-gen Classic 350 design and features

New Classic 350 continues with the signature retro elements such as round headlamp, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and turn indicators, and broad rear fenders. The motorcycle offers a comfortable riding stance with its mid set foot pegs and ergonomically shaped handlebar. The seats are expected to offer superior comfort. New-gen Classic 350 will be available in both single-seat and dual-seat variants.

Updated Classic 350 will get new colour options. Based on the theme, the motorcycle could sport a blacked-out look or have chrome-heavy styling. Parts that qualify for chrome finish include the headlamp cowl, turn indicators, handlebar, front and rear suspension, rims, engine and exhaust. Exact details will vary based on the variant and colour.

In other updates, new Classic 350 gets semi-digital instrument console. It combines an analogue speedometer and a digital display for odometer and fuel indicator. The bike has also been equipped with Tripper navigation system, which displays navigational arrows to the destination. It works when paired with the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth.

New-gen Classic 350 engine and specs

In terms of performance and ride quality, new Classic 350 will be far superior in comparison to its predecessor. The motorcycle utilizes an entirely new engine and J1D platform. These were first introduced with Meteor 350, which was launched in November last year. The new platform and engine will be used for upcoming new/next-gen 350cc products as well.

The new 349cc, air-oil cooled, long stroke motor is capable of generating 20.2 bhp of max power at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. The engine is known for its smooth power delivery and adequate amount of bottom-end torque. With the use of a counter balance shaft, engine vibrations have been reduced significantly.

New platform for Classic 350 comprises twin downtube spine frame integrated with telescopic forks at front and twin tube emulsion rear shock absorbers. The motorcycle is expected to get option of disc-drum (with single channel ABS) or disc brakes at both ends (with dual-channel ABS).

Launch date of the new gen RE C350 is set for 31st Aug, 2021. Ahead of that, unofficial bookings have opened at select dealerships for a payment of Rs 10-20k – depending on the dealer. Official bookings have not opened yet.