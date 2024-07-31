2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Debut On 12th Aug – New Features Update

The new J-series platform is shared between other RE bikes and offers a sophisticated riding experience and enhanced thrill

Where motorcycles are concerned, only a few bikes can match the timeless elegance of a Royal Enfield Classic 350. For 2024, Royal Enfield is transitioning this timeless beauty to the modern era with new set of features. New Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been announced by the company and even revealed the launch date. Let’s take a look.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350

Budget-conscious buyers might be attracted to Hunter 350’s Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-sh) price. But the classic retro aura is still exclusive to Classic 350. That is the reason why it is the best-selling 350cc to 450cc motorcycle ever launched in India with a massive fan following. The 2024 Classic 350 is announced to be launched on 12th August, 2024.

The main strengths of Royal Enfield Classic 350 over other RE models are classic beauty with its rounded tank, chrome finishes, and old-school aura. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to include added features and equipment over the current model. “A Celebration of Classicism” as Royal Enfield calls it.

These add-ons might include LED lighting all-around (LED headlights, LED tail lights and LED turn indicators), probably a more modern instrument cluster and new switchgear. Other than that, Royal Enfield is not likely to meddle too much with their prized possession and make any radical changes to deviate from the winning formula.

There might be subtle changes to fuel tank and side body panels too. But probability is less. We hope there is an alloy wheel option for buyers so that they can have the assurance of tubeless tyres. ABS might be offered as standard fitment with the new Classic 350 as opposed to optional offering with current model.

Specs and Price

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will continue with the same J-Series engine as other RE 350 bikes. This engine is known to be significantly less vibey and lays emphasis on relaxed cruising. Reduced vibrations mean less fatigue on longer rides. This engine displaces 349 cc and develops 20 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Componentry will mostly remain unchanged with RSU telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, 300mm disc brake at the front and more. All these components are housed in the same J-Series frame that proves more agile, stable and nimble than previous-generation chassis.

There will be an increase in pricing with new Classic 350. Currently, Royal Enfield Classic 350 retails from Rs 1.93 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh (Ex-sh). Launch will happen on August 12th, 2024 in Mumbai.

