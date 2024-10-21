New Royal Enfield Classic 650 Rendered – 9 Colours Based On Recent Spy Shots

When launched, Royal Enfield Classic 650 has the potential to surpass the sales of other 650cc motorcycles in company’s portfolio

One of the world’s leading classic motorcycle manufacturers, Royal Enfield, has been aggressively expanding its lineup. Within the 650cc portfolio, we have multiple new vehicles under development including Himalayan 650, Interceptor Bear 650 and Classic 650. Ahead of launch, here are some of the realistic renders of upcoming Classic 650, created by Pratyush Rout.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Rendered

Rushlane’s render of Royal Enfield Classic 650 is based on the recent spy shots showing test mules with unique dual-tone colourways. Because these test mules were completely undisguised, we could see what Royal Enfield has been up to, where colour schemes are concerned.

These renders perfectly capture the essence of what Royal Enfield is trying to offer with their upcoming Classic 650. For starters, the test mules spotted were single-seater versions and that’s what these renders depict as well. There will be an option for pillion seat version when launched in India and abroad.

Overall design is similar to Classic 350, but there are a few changes. For starters, Classic 650 will come with twin exhausts, which are of pea-shooter design. Because these exhausts have to follow the shape of the large engine casing, they are not exactly straight, which lends a unique design.

Tear-drop design for fuel tank ties it with Classic’s look and some variants get dual-tone colourways too. On the tank is also the new logo, which RE had trademarked earlier this year. The 2024 Classic 350 has two side body elements, while Classic 650 has one. The bike’s steering setup looks more or less the same, with similar headlight and front suspension setup. A Tripper screen might be offered, but not Tripper Dash.

Rear tail lights are similar to the ones seen on 2024 Classic 350 as well. Round ORVMs finished in chrome are also notable. The main highlight is the colourways Royal Enfield is going for. These renders borrow a few single-tone and dual-tone colourways from 2024 Classic 350 and look striking on Classic 650.

Specs and Launch

Classic 650 will be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin oil-cooled engine that is capable of generating around 47 bhp of peak power and 52 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. LED lighting all around, single disc brake setup at either ends, RSU telescopic front forks.

Classic 650 has been under development for a very long time and has been spied on multiple occasions. With Classic 650, the company is trying to cater to a majority of buyers across the world who might be looking to upgrade from their Classic 650. Conversely speaking, it could be one’s first big bike with retro design.

Either way, Royal Enfield Classic 650 has immense sales potential and might easily outperform Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 sales. Where pricing is concerned, it is likely to be positioned above the 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) and below Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650.