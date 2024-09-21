New Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spied Undisguised – Dual Tone Colour Schemes

The new images highlight various angles of the Classic 650, which borrows design cues from the smaller Classic 350, including the retro styling elements that fans appreciate

The highly anticipated Royal Enfield Classic 650 has been spied fully undisguised ahead of its official launch. The spy shots, credited to Rushlane Spylane member Darren Waite, were captured outside India, likely in the UK where Royal Enfield operates its technology center.

New Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spied

These new images provide a clear look at the upcoming Classic 650, showcasing its retro styling and design elements, as well as hinting at its expected features and specifications. Positioned as an affordable option in the 650cc range, the Classic 650 promises to carry forward Royal Enfield’s legacy of blending vintage aesthetics with modern performance.

The motorcycle features a classic, timeless design with a circular headlamp, wide handlebar, curvy fuel tank, retro-styled front and rear fenders, and circular tail lamps. The latest spy shots show a maroon and cream dual-tone colour scheme, which enhances its vintage appeal. Both wire spoke and alloy wheel options are likely to be available, maintaining the retro-modern fusion Royal Enfield is known for.

Powertrain and Features

The Classic 650 will be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine that delivers 47 PS of power and 52.3 Nm of torque. This engine is shared with Royal Enfield’s other 650cc models like the Interceptor and Continental GT. It’s expected to offer smooth gear shifts and a strong low-end performance, ideal for cruising. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and like other RE bikes, it could have a similar exhaust note with the classic “thump.”

A tubular steel frame will support the motorcycle, offering optimal stability and a comfortable ride experience. The braking setup is likely to consist of a 320 mm front disc and 300 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of suspension, it has conventional telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable twin shocks at the rear.

Pricing and Competition

Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakhs, positioning it as an affordable option in the REs range of 650cc motorcycle. Thanks to this competitive price, it is unlikely to offer premium features like USD forks or the Tripper navigation pod as standard. However, the Tripper navigation pod may be available through the brand’s Make It Yours (MIY) customization program.

The Classic 650 will expand Royal Enfield’s stronghold in the middleweight segment, offering an accessible alternative for those who want a bigger displacement classic-style motorcycle without breaking the bank. These spy shots further solidify the company’s strategy to cater to a broader audience by blending heritage design with modern performance, making the Classic 650 a highly anticipated model for 2024.