New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Records 1 Lakh Production Milestone

Royal Enfield is celebrating the roll-out of their 100,000th New Gen Classic 350cc based on J1A platform

For the past few years, Royal Enfield was testing their new gen 350cc motorcycles – which were set to replace the then available Thunderbird and the Classic range. After a lot of delay, largely due to Covid-19 induced lockdowns, Royal Enfield launched their first motorcycle based on the new gen 350cc platform.

All new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched in the first week of Nov 2020. This is the motorcycle which replaced the iconic Thunderbird nameplate. Gone were the vibrations, all thanks to a new platform and engine.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350cc – 1 lakh production

Based on this new platform, Royal Enfield launched the new gen Classic 350 in Sep 2021. Now, production of the new gen Classic 350cc motorcycle has crossed the 1 lakh milestone. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Thillai Megs for sharing the update.

New RE Classic 350 is not only sold in India, but in many countries around the world – Europe, South Asia, South America, Australia, etc. Royal Enfield would have achieved this milestone long ago, if not for the global shortage of parts. There is a huge demand for these new RE Classic 350, resulting in a waiting period that is running into months.

The Royal Enfield J1A platform was built from the ground up to deliver a world class motorcycle riding experience. Thanks to this platform, the modern day Classic 350cc motorcycles are more reliable. Be it the highway touring or city commuting or taking on corners, the new 350cc Classic delivers much better performance than their older counterparts.

2021 RE Classic motorcycles are powered by a new 350cc single cylinder engine that makes 20.2 hp power and 27 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed gearbox. This new engine comes with an overhead camshaft replacing the existing UCE 350.

Royal Enfield New Motorcycles 2022

With an aim to maintain their lead in the segment, Royal Enfield has announced plans to launch one new motorcycle every 4 months – 28 new motorcycles in 7 years. We have already seen the launch of Meteor, Classic, updated Himalayan, revised 650 Twins.

Royal Enfield will likely update the Bullet / Electra range to the new gen platform next. They will also launch new motorcycles, like the Hunter 350 roadster or the Interceptor 350. These motorcycles are currently on test and are expected to be launched sometime next year.

2022 could also see Royal Enfield launch Himalayan 411 Scram, Hunter 350, 650cc Super Meteor Cruiser and 650cc Shotgun. The latter was even showcased as a concept at the EICMA 2021 in Italy last month.