New Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Arrives At Dealer For Service Training

Royal Enfield will launch Guerrilla 450 on 17th July – Ahead of that, the motorcycle has arrived at dealership

As Royal Enfield gears up for the launch of its highly anticipated Guerrilla 450 motorcycle on July 17th, 2024, new spy shots have emerged, offering a detailed look at the bike’s design and features. Positioned as a formidable contender in the Roadster segment, the Guerrilla 450 promises to deliver a blend of performance, style, and innovation that sets it apart in the market.

Guerrilla 450 Spied At Dealer

As launch nears, Royal Enfield has started shipping the first batch of Guerrilla 450 to dealers across India. It is from here that the latest spy shots have arrived. These reveal a striking Roadster-style silhouette for the Guerrilla 450, featuring a design that combines modern aesthetics with classic Royal Enfield heritage. Spy shots are credited to Aditya Singh.

Notably, the bike boasts a new fuel tank design, suggesting a departure from the larger capacity seen in the Himalayan 450. This design tweak aligns with its urban-focused approach, catering to riders looking for agility and style in their daily commutes and spirited rides.

Technical Specs and Performance

Under the hood, the Guerrilla 450 is powered by the Sherpa 450 engine, marking a significant leap in Royal Enfield’s engineering prowess. This engine incorporates modern features such as a DOHC 4V head and liquid cooling—firsts for any single-cylinder Royal Enfield model. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, and ride-by-wire throttle, the Guerrilla 450 promises a refined and responsive riding experience suitable for diverse road conditions.

The spy shots also highlight the bike’s chassis, which appears to be derived from the Himalayan 450 platform. However, the Guerrilla 450 features notable modifications, including RSU telescopic front forks with gaiters for enhanced suspension travel and roadster-style handlebars for a sportier riding stance. Alloy wheels shod with road-biased tubeless tyres further emphasize its urban-oriented design, offering superior grip and handling on city streets.

Styling and Ergonomics

In terms of aesthetics, the Guerrilla 450 exudes a neo-retro charm with round LED headlights, round ORVMs, and a minimalist approach to fairing and wind protection—perfectly suited for its Roadster genre. The absence of a front windshield and beak enhances its sleek profile while maintaining a balance between classic design cues and modern functionality. Large disc brakes with dual-channel ABS ensure reliable stopping power, underscoring its commitment to safety and performance.

Expected to be competitively priced around Rs 2.3 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Guerrilla 450 will challenge established models like the Honda CB300R and Triumph Speed 400. Its lighter weight and agile handling characteristics make it an attractive option for riders seeking versatility and excitement in their daily rides and weekend getaways.

Beyond its technical prowess, Royal Enfield has captivated enthusiasts with its Guerrilla Marketing campaign, leveraging provocative visuals and cryptic messages to build anticipation. This unconventional approach not only teases the bike’s features but also sparks conversation and engagement across social media platforms, reinforcing the Guerrilla 450’s rebellious and distinctive identity.