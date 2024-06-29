New Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Stunt Riding With Guy Martin

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be directly rivalling the Triumph Speed 400 upon launch

As part of its portfolio expansion, Royal Enfield will be launching the Guerrilla 450 on 17th July. The global debut is scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain. Ahead of that, former motorcycle racer Guy Martin has shared a teaser of Guerrilla 450 on their Insta handle.

Guerrilla 450 off-road capabilities revealed

In the hands of a highly skilled rider like Guy Martin, the Guerrilla 450 demonstrates that a roadster can embrace the spirit of adventure. The bike’s robust build and capable handling make it equally thrilling across the tarmac and mild off-road trails. With the legendary Guy Martin, who has 17 podium finishes at TT events, one can clearly visualize the full potential of upcoming Guerrilla 450.

Burnout visuals in the teaser work to justify the bike’s name. It hints at the bike’s powerful 452 cc Sherpa engine, one of the best ever designed by Royal Enfield. Output numbers are 40 bhp and 40 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with premium features such as slipper clutch and ride-by-wire tech. Guerilla 450 can actually deliver better performance than the Himalayan 450, as it will have a lower kerb weight.

Riding ergonomics are quite comfortable with a low seat height and centrally positioned footpegs. Across off-road tracks, the bike easily supports stand-up riding, as seen in the teaser. With versatility built in, Guerrilla 450 can target a wider segment of users with different needs. Take a look at Guy Martin doing some stunts with the new RE G450 in the teaser below.

Shared components with Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla borrows several of the components from Himalayan 450. This will help reduce production cost, which in turn will make the bike accessible at an affordable price point. Some of the shared components include the engine casing, large radiator, exhaust, centre stand and the centrally mounted horn. Components such as the subframe, swing arm and pillion footrest are also likely to be the same as that of Himalayan 450.

Teasers reveal all-LED lighting, circular headlamp and the TFT Tripper Dash. The latter is expected to be the same unit in use with Himalayan 450. It has Bluetooth support and functions such as music, advanced metrics, smartphone app pairing and navigation via Google Maps.

Talking about unique aspects in relation to Himalayan 450, Guerrilla 450 has 17-inch wheels at both ends. It gets conventional telescopic forks at front in comparison to 43mm USD forks seen with Himalayan 450. Features such as side luggage mounts, tank braces and rear luggage provisions are not available with Guerrilla 450. It helps reduce the bike’s weight, thereby ensuring a higher power-to-weight ratio.

Guerrilla 450 competition, price

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will challenge rivals such as Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440 and Yezdi Roadster. Pricing could start at around Rs 2.3 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. Across European markets, Guerrilla 450 will primarily challenge Triumph Speed 400 in the A2 roadster segment.