New Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launch Planned – Lower Price Than Himalayan 450

With the new Himalayan 440, Royal Enfield can target enthusiasts who miss the classic aesthetics and simpler systems of the original Himalayan 411

In a development likely based on market feedback and the need to improve platform utilization, Royal Enfield is reportedly working on a new Himalayan 440 bike (codenamed D4G). As of now, Royal Enfield’s 440cc engine platform is used with only the Scram 440. All other platforms (350cc, 450cc and 650cc) underpin multiple bikes. With the new Himalayan 440, Royal Enfield will be targeting multiple objectives. Let’s explore more details about this new Himalayan 440 bike.

Himalayan 440 – Market positioning

While using the engine and core hardware from the Scram 440, the new Himalayan 440 is expected to have a profile similar to the original Himalayan 411. Himalayan’s evolution into the 450cc version is commendable, but it has also created an entry-level gap for the brand in the Adventure segment. This is especially true in the context of budget-oriented customers, who may be comfortable with a more accessible price point.

Discontinued in 2023, the original Himalayan 411 was available at a starting price of Rs 2.15 lakh. In comparison, the existing Himalayan 450 is available in the price range of Rs 3.06 lakh to Rs 3.37 lakh. The pricing gap is quite clear. In Royal Enfield’s portfolio, the new Himalayan 440 is expected to be positioned between the Scram 440 and the Himalayan 450. Launch is expected later this year, likely during the festive season.

Design and features

Overall profile of the upcoming Himalayan 440 is expected to be similar to the discontinued Himalayan 411. One can expect features such as raised front fender, fork gaiters, circular headlamp, a compact windscreen and circular rear-view mirrors. Other key highlights of Himalayan 411 include sculpted fuel tank, side racks, split seats and upswept exhaust.

Wheel combination with the new Himalayan 440 is expected to be 21-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear. This is the same as the Himalayan 411. However, it remains to be seen if the new Himalayan 440 gets standard wire spoke wheels with tubed dual-purpose tyres or cross spoke rims that support tubeless tyres. The latter could be offered as an accessory or optional upgrade to ensure an accessible entry-level price point.

Himalayan 440 is expected to get an entirely new range of colour options and graphics. Some of the older options available with the Himalayan 411 may be retained, or introduced later based on market feedback.

Benefits for riders

Apart from the lower pricing, there are various other reasons why the upcoming new Himalayan 440 could be a better choice. One of these could be a more manageable seat height. The original Himalayan 411 had a seat height of 800 mm. In comparison, the existing Himalayan 450 has a seat height of 825 mm to 845 mm.

Another factor is system complexity, where the new Himalayan 440 could have an advantage in terms of easy maintenance and repairability. Powering the Himalayan 440 will be the 443cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine from the Scram 440. It generates 25.4 PS and 34 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

In comparison, the Himalayan 450 utilizes a 452 cc liquid-cooled Sherpa engine. It generates 40.02 PS and 40 Nm, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has advanced systems such as slip and assist clutch and ride by wire tech. Upcoming Himalayan 440 is expected to get features like Tripper navigation and switchable ABS. However, it may miss out on features such as traction control and riding modes.

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