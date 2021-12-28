New Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Red Colour – Production Spec

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to be slightly affordable than the current Himalayan when launched

Among the next big launches from Royal Enfield, Scram 411 holds huge significance. Essentially a road-biased version of the current Himalayan, Scram is expected to be slightly more modest in its approach as far as adventure touring is concerned.

Test mules of the upcoming bike have been spotted testing on multiple occasions in recent times. The scrambler has been spotted yet again in a production avatar just ahead of its launch. Latest spy shots are credit to Dr Firoz Khan.

Even though it will carry forward the same underpinnings from Himalayan, it will be more directed towards customers who wish to travel long distances on tarmac. The latest spy shots further highlight variations between Himalayan and Scram.

Himalayan Scram 411 Red – Updated Styling

While the current Himalayan offers a distinct presence on roads, the upcoming Scram 411 is rather subdued. Scram misses out on a few styling attributes which provide Himalayan the ADV appeal. For starters, Scram doesn’t feature a windscreen upfront and the signature exoskeleton which gives its ADV sibling an overall rugged appearance.

Ergonomics of Scram also appear to be slightly different than that of Himalayan with a slightly repositioned handlebar. Similarly, the tail section also seems to be redesigned with respect to the positioning of the taillamp and rear turn indicators. Other styling highlights include revised front and rear mudguards, a side-on upswept exhaust canister, a single-piece seat, fork gaiters, single-piece grab rail and a round headlamp.

The motorcycle rides on 19-inch wire-spoked wheels on both ends instead of a larger 21-inch front unit in Himalayan. We expect the wheels to be wrapped around by block pattern, dual-purpose tyres so that the bike is able to carry out some amount of soft roading. A rear luggage carrier will most likely be offered as an accessory to augment its touring capabilities.

Powertrain, Hardware Specs

Scram 411 will be powered by the same 411cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine that propels Himalayan. However, earlier reports have mentioned that this motor could be equipped with a liquid cooler in Scram 411. In its current air-cooled avatar, this engine makes 24.3 bhp at 6,500rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4000-4500rpm. This motor will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Suspension setup of the motorcycle will comprise conventional telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock at rear. However, the setup will be tweaked for slightly more road-friendly mannerisms. Braking will be carried out by disc brakes at both ends which would probably be aided by dual-channel ABS. Another feature expected to be on offer is the Tripper Navigation pod on the instrument console.

Source