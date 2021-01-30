New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Side View Spied – Will Rival Honda CB 350

By the end of this year, Royal Enfield is expected to have 3 to 4 products in the 350 cc segment with different flavors

It is no secret that Royal Enfield is working on a whole new range of 350 cc models based on its J platform. Apart from giving birth to next generation versions of the retro classic brand’s popular nameplates, the modular architecture is also set to spawn products which no lineage.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (as suggested by leaked copyright filings) is one of them, and it has been spied testing once again. In the latest spy shots, the side view of this new RE motorcycle has been detailed.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 adopts a neo-classic roadster body style with circular headlamps, a simple fuel tank, twin-pod instrument console with Tripper Navigation and a minimal tailpiece.

Modern bits include alloy wheels and a black finished upward-sweeping exhaust canister. While the finer details are concealed, the motorcycle looks almost production-ready. Going by the new Meteor 350, one can expect the Hunter to be available in interesting colour options.

Specifications

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will employ the new 349 cc air-cooled engine which powers the Meteor. The fuel-injected motor is good for 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque.

The new powertrain is widely acclaimed for being much more refined and tractable than its predecessor. Transmission will be a 5-speed unit. The upcoming RE will also borrow most of the other components from its recently introduced sibling.

The prototype is equipped with front and rear brakes and we expect dual-channel ABS to be standard. Suspension system is composed of conventional telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. While the Meteor 350 employs 19 inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, the Hunter 350 appears to be employing 17-inch units at either end.

The styling and configuration makes the Hunter 350 a direct rival to the recently launched Honda H’ness CB350. It will also attempt to lure new customers to the Royal Enfield brand.

Other new Royal Enfield products

Royal Enfield is also working on a Classic 350 replacement, facelifts for the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 twins, a brand new 650 cc twin-cylinder cruiser as well as a roadster (sufficiently different from the Interceptor) which could be a spiritual successor of the defunct Classic 500. The product blitzkrieg is expected to commence anytime now and we will be treated with new RE thumpers at regular intervals for a long time to come.

Like other Indian two wheeler OEMs, Royal Enfield went through a rough patch for nearly two years but the post-lockdown sales performance backed up by the new launch paints a promising picture. The brand continues to dominate the Indian medium displacement segment despite the arrival of several rivals in the recent past. The launch of new gen models would only consolidate the long-term leadership position. Export operations will also witness a boost.

