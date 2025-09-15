New Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Price Rs 1.95 Lakh – 4 Variants, 7 Colours

Royal Enfield has launched the refreshed 2025 Meteor 350 in India, bringing new features, colour options, and updated equipment to its popular mid-size cruiser. First introduced in 2020, the Meteor 350 has been one of the brand’s most successful models globally, with more than 5 lakh owners across 65 countries.

New Variants and Colours

Prices now start at Rs 1,95,762 (ex-showroom, Chennai) after the revised 18% GST rate. Bookings have opened, with retail sales starting from September 22, 2025. The 2025 Meteor 350 is available in four distinct variants – Fireball, Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova – offered in seven new colourways.

– Fireball: Orange & Grey

– Stellar: Matt Grey & Marine Blue (Rs 1,99,990 in Kerala)

– Aurora: Retro Green & Red

– Supernova: Black

Feature Enhancements

The 2025 update brings several key upgrades:

– LED headlamps and Tripper navigation pod standard on Fireball and Stellar variants

– LED indicators, USB Type-C fast-charging port, and assist & slipper clutch across the range

– Adjustable brake and clutch levers now standard on Supernova and Aurora variants

– New colour schemes:

Supernova gets a modern chrome finish theme

Aurora carries heritage-inspired retro shades

Stellar comes with bold, vibrant tones

Performance and Ergonomics

The Meteor 350 continues with the tried-and-tested 349cc J-series air-cooled engine, producing 20.2 BHP @ 6100 rpm and 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It retains its cruiser-friendly ergonomics with a relaxed riding position, smooth city handling, and highway stability.

Accessories and Customisation

Royal Enfield has also expanded its Genuine Motorcycle Accessories (GMA) line-up with two new kits:

– Urban Kit: Black drag handlebar, low rider seat, tinted flyscreen, black mirrors

– Grand Tourer Kit: Touring seat, premium panniers, longhaul rails, LED fog lamps, deluxe foot pegs

The Meteor 350 now comes with an extended warranty of up to 7 years including roadside assistance. Standard warranty covers 3 years / 30,000 km, extendable by another 4 years / 40,000 km.

B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, said: “For decades, Royal Enfield’s philosophy of pure, unadulterated riding has strongly resonated with many riders across geographies. The launch of the Meteor 350 back in the year 2020 has brought in a new generation of riders who seek a distinct identity on the road. Today, it has become a preferred choice for those who value the cruiser aesthetic and a laid-back style of riding, be it for quick city errands or for longer explorations beyond the city limits. The Meteor 350 is not just a motorcycle, but a lifestyle statement for relaxed journeys and memorable experiences on the open road. We are super excited to bring the refreshed and updated version of the Meteor 350 portfolio which we believe will further elevate the experience of our community.”