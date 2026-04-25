New Royal Enfield Scram 450 Launch Planned In 2027

In the company’s lineup, the upcoming Scram 450 will be positioned between the Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450

News about Royal Enfield working on a new 450cc scrambler has been around for a few years now. As compared to its extensive 350cc and 650cc lineup, options in the 450cc space are currently limited to just two models. That is expected to change with the upcoming Scram 450 (codenamed K2K). As per a new report, this new motorcycle is now likely to launch in 2027 and will rival offerings like the Triumph Scrambler 400 range.

Royal Enfield Scram 450 – What to expect?

Scram was originally launched in 2022 as a 411cc model, derived from the Himalayan 411. Scram has been positioned as a city-oriented version of the Himalayan, with capabilities for mild off-roading. It’s a versatile machine that can manage both daily commuting and weekend trails. Scram underwent its first transformation in 2025, when the 440cc version was launched.

Royal Enfield is now working on the 450cc version of Scram, which is expected to borrow its core hardware from Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. Similar to the previous and existing Scram versions, the new Scram 450 will have a smaller front wheel size in comparison to the respective Himalayan model. The wheel combo is likely to be 19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear. This ensures a low seat height, which suits a wider segment of users.

Depending on the variant, the existing Scram 440 has options of alloy wheels and wire-spoke wheels. A similar approach is likely for the Scram 450. It remains to be seen if the cross spoke rim option, which supports tubeless tyres, is provided with Scram 450. It is reported that Scram 450 will be using USD forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Suspension travel could be around the same as the Himalayan 450.

Performance, design

Powering the Scram 450 will be the Sherpa 452 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that generates 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Performance numbers are expected to be largely the same with the upcoming Scram 450. However, the bike could have a distinct state of tune and feature some adjustments to the final drive ratio.

Scram 450 will have features such as a raised front fender, circular headlight, a curvy fuel tank, a scooped single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust and racing-style number boards on both sides. A range of exciting colour options with vibrant graphics are expected to be on offer. Scram 450 is expected to have a comfortable, upright riding position.

Tech kit onboard the Scram 450 is expected to be similar to the Himalayan 450. It could get a circular TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone pairing and turn-by-turn navigation. Other key features could include riding modes, switchable dual-channel ABS and slip & assist clutch.

Expected pricing

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Scram 450 will be positioned between the Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450. The Guerrilla 450 is available in the price range of Rs 2.49 lakh to Rs 2.72 lakh. Himalayan 450 entry cost is Rs 3.06 lakh, whereas the top-spec variant is priced at Rs 3.37 lakh. Scram 450’s primary rivals, Triumph Scrambler 400 models, are priced in the range of Rs 2.59 lakh to Rs 2.89 lakh.

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