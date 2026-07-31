New Simple Arrive Electric Scooter Spied At Night – LED DRL, Headlight Design Revealed

Patent images and test mule sightings of Simple Arrive electric scooter have revealed a contemporary design focused on practicality

Simple Energy currently offers three electric scooters in the price range of Rs 1.72 lakh to Rs 2.35 lakh. For family oriented needs, Simple is working on an entirely new electric scooter. This new model could go on sale as Simple Arrive, as seen in trademark filings. Ahead of its launch on 2nd September, Simple Arrive has been spotted again revealing key details.

Simple Arrive electric scooter – Key highlights

As compared to the sharp features of Simple OneS, Simple One and Simple Ultra, the Simple Arrive has a relatively sober design. It has curvy panels all across, which have contemporary vibes and are better aligned with the styling usually seen on family-oriented scooters. While earlier spy shots were taken during the daytime, these latest images show the scooter’s lighting fully lit.

Simple Arrive uses a dual headlamp setup, mounted around the mid-section of the apron. The headlamps are underlined by an LED DRL strip that spans almost the entire width of the apron. It appears to form a C-shaped signature, giving the entire lighting setup a smiley-style feel. The turn indicators are not revealed in these images, but these are likely to be positioned on the handlebar cowl.

A classic curvy design has been used for the apron and even the handlebar cowl has well-rounded lines. Another key detail is the distinctive oval-style rear view mirrors. A retro design approach is also noticeable with the broad front fender. The scooter has telescopic front forks and a disc brake at the front. Wheels are likely to be 12 inches at both ends.

Side and rear profile

These latest images show only the front section of Simple Arrive electric scooter. Other details have already been revealed in earlier spy shots and design patent images. Simple Arrive has a comfortable, upright riding stance. A wide and long seat seems well-suited for everyday commuting. Side panels are curvy and have some distinctive details such as a pill-shaped element.

Simple Arrive has a decent sized flat floorboard, which can have various practical applications. Other highlights include a single piece grab rail and dual rear shock absorbers. The scooter appears to be using a mid-mounted electric motor. At the rear, the scooter has a full-width tail lamp with integrated turn indicators. Patent images have revealed a backrest for the pillion, integrated with the grab rail. This could be optional, offered as an accessory.

Performance, range, specs

Simple Energy has not revealed any specifications for its new family-oriented scooter. However, a range of around 100 km is expected with the base variant. There could be multiple variants, as trademark filings have revealed names like Arrive and Arrive Plus. Overall performance could be at par with rival offerings in this segment. More details about the scooter are likely to emerge in the days leading up to its launch on 2nd September.