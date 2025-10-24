New Simple Family EV Design Patent Leaked – iQube, Chetak, Rizta, Ola Rival

The Bengaluru based Simple Energy scooter mobility solutions provider has been trying to make it to the top 10 electric 2W sales charts for a very long time. The company currently has Simple OneS and the flagship Simple One sporty-format electric scooters on sale. Now, a new family format electric scooter design has been patented in India.

This will take on other family format electric scooters in India like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Orbiter, Hero Vida VX2, Honda Activa e, Ather Rizta, Ola S1X and upcoming Suzuki eAccess. Does this new Simple family EV has the sauce to appeal to masses and bring Simple Energy into the top 10 2W EV sales charts? Let’s take a closer look.

New Simple Family EV

While sporty format electric scooters have their own fanbase, family format electric scooters seem to be all the rage with Indian scooter buyers in recent times. More OEMs are coming up with more practical and versatile family format electric scooters. Simple Energy is at it too and the design of this upcoming electric scooter has been leaked online.

To stand out from established rivals, Simple Energy has gone with a unique fascia with sunshades like LED headlight design, while handlebar cowl houses LED turn indicators. Also notable, is a flat floorboard, a long and straight seat with a subtle step for pillion, a pillion backrest and fairly, well, simple side body panels.

Speaking of side body panels, there is a pill-shaped design element here that could be used for branding and it seems to have a keyhole as well. So, integrated boot-release function or keyless go doesn’t seem to be on offer, but can’t be said for sure.

Even the front apron design element whose design patent has been leaked, shows a supposed circular keyhole along with a USB charging port and the scooter’s main charging port. For functionality, there will be a hook as well, of retractable type. This design patent has been titled ‘Headstock of a vehicle’.

What to expect?

One can expect Simple Energy to offer a feature-loaded experience or a stellar price tag. Maybe even strike a right balance between the two. Expected features could be a touchscreen instrumentation with Bluetooth and smartphone integration, 12-inch alloy wheels, drum brakes at both ends (not confirmed), RSU telescopic front forks, rear shock absorbers, and more.

Powering new Simple family EV might be the same 3.7 kWh fixed battery with a claimed range of around 180 km on a single charge. A swingarm-mounted electric motor is likely. Launch timeline is not revealed, but 2026 looks like a good time for Simple Energy to bring their first family format EV to Indian audience.