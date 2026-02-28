New Simple Family Scooter Patented – Rizta, iQube Rival Design Leaked

The Bengaluru-based electric mobility solutions provider, Simple Electric, has patented another scooter to go in the lineup. Speaking of, the company currently has sporty offerings like Simple One and Simple One S along with Simple One Ultra listed as ‘Coming Soon’. The new scooter patented by Simple Electric is of family format one. Let’s take a closer look.

New Simple Family Scooter Patented

Earlier this year, Simple Electric launched an update to its flagship scooter and called it Simple One Gen 2. At the same time, the company also announced a new flagship Simple One Ultra, promising range of up to 400 km on a single charge. This Simple One Ultra variant will be offering a 6.5 kWh battery pack.

However, there is a new Simple Electric scooter incoming and is generating quite a few headlines since October 2025. It is the company’s first-ever family-format electric scooter and the first design patent leaked around October 2025. There are a new set of design patents leaked and this time, they show the scooter from all angles.

These leaked design patents give us a better idea as to what we can expect from this upcoming electric scooter, when compared to the previous patent images. For starters, we can see that this upcoming scooter appears to be generous in length, which is a trait of a family-format electric scooter.

Front apron has a split LED headlight setup engulfed by a single-piece LED DRL on the bottom. Handlebar cowl is likely to house turn indicators as suggested by these patents. We can see fancy ORVM stalks and a generously large floorboard which is flat, for practicality. Side body panels get a distinct pill-shaped design element.

Behind the stepped single-piece seat, we can see an interesting single-piece element which houses the pillion backrest and also doubles up into a split grab rail. At the rear, there seems to be a horizontal tail light housing which could incorporate its rear turn indicators. There seems to be adigital instrument cluster and simpler switchgear than what we see with Simple One.

Is it a budget scooter?

Looking at it, one could say that it is a budget scooter. That’s because the scooter gets conventional telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers along with drum brake setup at both ends. Motor is likely to be mid-mounted and there are alloy wheels which might be 12-inchers in size.

Simpler switchgear suggests a simple instrument cluster too. It may be positioned below Simple One S when launched and it is expected to rival other family-format electric scooters like Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Hero Vida VX2 and Suzuki e-Access.







